NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
St. Lucifer Food Co. Debuts Two New Sinfully Delicious ProductsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Art Star Hosts Holiday Craft Bazaar at Rivers CasinoMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
City Winery Philadelphia Launches Interactive Harvest Winery ToursMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Girls Volleyball: Delaware Valley wins SJ1 title in three sets against Point Beach
Top-seeded Delaware Valley defeated second-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in three sets to win the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional tournament in Frenchtown. Delaware Valley (17-9) will play the Central Jersey, Group 1 winner, Dayton, in the Group final on Thursday in Springfield. Delaware Valley has won three consecutive sectionals. “I...
Girls volleyball: Pinelands downs Mainland for South Jersey Group 3 title
Sophomore Olivia Shertenlieb had 33 assists, senior Eva Pollak tallied 26 digs and five aces and senior Olivia Benson recorded 13 kills and 10 digs as top-seeded Pinelands won 23-25, 25-21, 25-12 over second-seeded Mainland in the final of the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Tuckerton. Sophomore Madison Houseworth...
Field Hockey: No. 14 Hillsborough finally edges No. 8 Ridge to reach sectional final
Finally, 60 minutes were enough to decide it. In each of the previous three meetings this season between Ridge and Hillsborough, overtime was required.
Girls Soccer: Cherry Hill West over Middletown South - NJSIAA Group 3 - Semifinal
Ava Hawk converted a pass from Reilly McGlinn as third-seeded Cherry Hill West won, 1-0, over second-seeded Middletown South in the semifinal of the NJSIAA Group 3 state playoffs in Middletown. Cherry Hill West (13-7-3) will face top-seeded Ramapo, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the Group 3 final...
Colts Neck wins back-to-back sectional crowns with comeback victory over Princeton
Colts Neck had only gone to three games twice this season, including 2-1 wins over Freehold Township in the sectional quarterfinal round and Howell in a regular season game in early October. Tuesday, the 1-seed Cougars got pushed to the limit again and made it three straight wins as they defeated 3-seed Princeton 2-1 to win the Central Jersey, Group 3 championship for the second year in a row.
Girls volleyball: Gov. Livingston tops Wall in two-set battle to claim CJG2 title
Whenever a team falls just short of reaching a championship, the message next season is almost always about getting back to that spot, and earning redemption. It doesn’t always work out that way, but there are few things in sports as sweet as actually pulling it off. In front...
Freehold Township routs Eastern, moves one step closer to first outright state title
By this point in the season, there’s little about Freehold Township that’s a secret. The Patriots do seemingly everything well, boasting both one of the state’s top defenses, prolific scorers and Division I commits all over the field. The result of all this has the Patriots playing...
Girls Volleyball: Sparta upsets top seeded River Dell, wins North 1, Group 2 final
A back and forth affair in River Dell saw second-seeded Sparta defeat topseeded River Dell in three sets by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-22 to win the NJSIAA/Jag-One Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament. The title is Sparta’s second sectional championship in the last three seasons and sets it up for a home meeting with Montville in the Group 2 semifinals.
Girls volleyball: Williamstown repeats as SG4 champs in public match of the year
The 2022 Williamstown Braves have their own story. The 37-0 team from 2021 is already written in the history books, which made it time for Williamstown to etch a new chapter into their consistent glory. Third-seeded Williamstown, ranked No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, surpassed then-undefeated Southern on Tuesday...
Pleasantville takes down Jackson Liberty in SJG2 final, wins first sectional title
The path was set, the team was in place, and the victory was long overdue. Pleasantville entered the South Jersey, Group 2 Tournament as the top seed and six sets later, it was hoisting the first Sectional Championship trophy in program history. “When we came into the tournament, we were...
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs
While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Entries show property address followed by selling...
jerseysportingnews.com
Monmouth routed by Delaware as once promising season slips away
NEWARK, DEL – On the second play of the game, Monmouth's star running back Jaden Shirden raced 69 yards for a touchdown giving the Hawks a quick 7-0 lead after Eric Bernstein's extra-point kick. Unfortunately for the Hawks, that was as good as it would get. Things rapidly spiraled...
On its way to Qatar, FIFA World Cup trophy makes a stop in N.J.
The coveted FIFA World Cup trophy that soccer teams from 32 countries will vie for later this month made a stop in New Jersey on its way to the games in Qatar. The 18k gold statue of a globe with two human figures holding it up was on display Tuesday at American Dream, the entertainment, dining and shopping center in the Meadowlands.
New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022
Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
roi-nj.com
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
Powerball tickets worth $1M sold at these 3 N.J. shops. 8 tickets win $100K, $50K prizes.
The three Powerball tickets worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for the record $2.04 billion drawing were sold at stores in Camden, Mercer and Middlesex counties. The Powerball jackpot was won by a single ticket sold in California, lottery officials announced Tuesday, after a 10-hour delay in pulling the winning numbers for the historic prize.
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
N.J. weather: Nicole could strengthen to hurricane. Heavy rain, high winds in forecast.
Forecasters are growing more confident that New Jersey could see heavy rain and high winds later this week from after the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida — possibly at hurricane strength — and makes its way up the East Coast. Though the projected long-term path...
Three New Jersey Powerball tickets win $1 million after delayed drawing
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While no one in the New York City area won the $2.04 billion jackpot in Tuesday’s delayed drawing, three New Jersey winners took home $1 million, officials said. The winning tickets matched five of the white balls drawn to win the second-place prize. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are: […]
