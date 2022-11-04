ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich Township, NJ

NJ.com

Colts Neck wins back-to-back sectional crowns with comeback victory over Princeton

Colts Neck had only gone to three games twice this season, including 2-1 wins over Freehold Township in the sectional quarterfinal round and Howell in a regular season game in early October. Tuesday, the 1-seed Cougars got pushed to the limit again and made it three straight wins as they defeated 3-seed Princeton 2-1 to win the Central Jersey, Group 3 championship for the second year in a row.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Volleyball: Sparta upsets top seeded River Dell, wins North 1, Group 2 final

A back and forth affair in River Dell saw second-seeded Sparta defeat topseeded River Dell in three sets by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-22 to win the NJSIAA/Jag-One Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament. The title is Sparta’s second sectional championship in the last three seasons and sets it up for a home meeting with Montville in the Group 2 semifinals.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
jerseysportingnews.com

Monmouth routed by Delaware as once promising season slips away

NEWARK, DEL – On the second play of the game, Monmouth's star running back Jaden Shirden raced 69 yards for a touchdown giving the Hawks a quick 7-0 lead after Eric Bernstein's extra-point kick. Unfortunately for the Hawks, that was as good as it would get. Things rapidly spiraled...
NEWARK, DE
NJ.com

On its way to Qatar, FIFA World Cup trophy makes a stop in N.J.

The coveted FIFA World Cup trophy that soccer teams from 32 countries will vie for later this month made a stop in New Jersey on its way to the games in Qatar. The 18k gold statue of a globe with two human figures holding it up was on display Tuesday at American Dream, the entertainment, dining and shopping center in the Meadowlands.
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
