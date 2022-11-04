It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.He beat Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), a former Orlando police chief, who has now lost her seat in Congress.Demings outraised and outspent Rubio by a long shot, burning through $68 million of the $72 million she pulled together. She...

