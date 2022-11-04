Read full article on original website
Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.
DeSantis(via Sports Illustrated) It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
Ron DeSantis Jokes About President Biden’s Impact on Mid-Terms: “I Think It’s an In-Kind Contribution to My Campaign”
On November 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin discussing their respective campaigns. During that interview, DeSantis addressed the impact of President Biden campaigning in Florida on behalf of Democrat Charlie Crist. His remarks were far from complimentary, implying that through his campaign efforts, President Biden was actually benefitting Ron DeSantis and the Republican party.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
‘My son has never voted’: Mom rejects Rubio’s claim that politics motivated Hialeah attack
Diana Rosa Lopez isn’t sure exactly what started the fight between her son and an ex-white supremacist canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio outside her home in Hialeah Sunday.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Florida's Marco Rubio wins third Senate term
Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate.
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Donald Trump 'Hates' DeSantis, May Not Vote in FL Governor Race: Mary Trump
The ex-president recently announced that he will hold a rally in Florida on Sunday to back GOP Senator Marco Rubio, but without Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
‘Florida loves Trump’: hundreds await former president at pre-election rally in Miami
Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but two days ahead of the general election, hundreds showed up for the former president’s “Save America” rally Sunday at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds. In the hours leading up the Trump’s scheduled 5 p.m. appearance in support of U.S. Sen....
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.He beat Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), a former Orlando police chief, who has now lost her seat in Congress.Demings outraised and outspent Rubio by a long shot, burning through $68 million of the $72 million she pulled together. She...
Nicole forms, coastal impacts on the way for South Florida
The unusual late season storm system coming together east of the Bahamas was formally christened Nicole by the National Hurricane Season during the pre-dawn hours Monday. The storm will move toward Florida Monday and Tuesday while gradually organizing and is expected to bring nor’easter-like impacts – including dangerous seas, life-threatening surf and rip currents, and minor to moderate coastal flooding – to South Florida for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Donald Trump Surprises With Ron DeSantis Line at Rally in Miami
At a Sunday afternoon midterm election rally near Miami, Donald Trump avoided taking a jab at Florida’s other most popular Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the U.S. Senate,” the former president told more than 2,000 supporters. “And you’re going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.”
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
