Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
cbia.com
Small Business Showcase: RJ Julia Booksellers
30-40 Who are your customers?. We have customers of all ages, from all parts of the country, and even out of the country. Most of these customers are readers, or are buying for readers, but we have fun and fabulous non-book items too!. What makes your company unique?. Constantly putting...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms
SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
Eyewitness News
Hundreds dive for polar plunge to raise money for food bank
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds took a dive into a local lake to raise money for a food bank. It was the 13th year of the turkey plunge into lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton. The event was held to raise money for the town food bank. East Hampton High...
New TJ Maxx Opens At Woodbury Plaza Shopping Center
A brand-new TJ Maxx has opened its doors at a Long Island shopping center. The store had its grand opening at the newly-renovated Woodbury Plaza shopping center on Sunday, Oct. 30, Breslin Realty announced. The 24,000-square-foot store, located at 401 South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview, replaced Bed Bath &...
Eyewitness News
Families forced out by fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning. Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St. The building was described as a three-story wood frame home. There’s...
6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Eyewitness News
Subway robbery suspect arrested at Cinemark Movie Theatre
ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A man robbed a Subway in Enfield on Monday afternoon, according to police. Richard Rowland faces charges for robbing the restaurant on Enfield street. Police received a call from an employee that Rowland fled the establishment with a knife in hand. Police said that he demanded...
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Twitter verification plan update, avocado prices, Eggo eggnog
West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St. Joseph shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. West Hartford police shed some more light on what happened during a shooting at the University of St. Joseph on...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who exposed himself near Rocky Hill school spotted at another school
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man who exposed himself to students in Rocky Hill last week was spotted again outside of a school in town on Monday morning. Superintendent Mark Zito said the suspect was spotted in the parking lot of the Stevens School. Zito said that that all...
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Bobcat spotted in Springfield backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.
Eyewitness News
Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
