Southington, CT

cbia.com

Small Business Showcase: RJ Julia Booksellers

30-40 Who are your customers?. We have customers of all ages, from all parts of the country, and even out of the country. Most of these customers are readers, or are buying for readers, but we have fun and fabulous non-book items too!. What makes your company unique?. Constantly putting...
MADISON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms

SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

New TJ Maxx Opens At Woodbury Plaza Shopping Center

A brand-new TJ Maxx has opened its doors at a Long Island shopping center. The store had its grand opening at the newly-renovated Woodbury Plaza shopping center on Sunday, Oct. 30, Breslin Realty announced. The 24,000-square-foot store, located at 401 South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview, replaced Bed Bath &...
WOODBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Families forced out by fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning. Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St. The building was described as a three-story wood frame home. There’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Subway robbery suspect arrested at Cinemark Movie Theatre

ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A man robbed a Subway in Enfield on Monday afternoon, according to police. Richard Rowland faces charges for robbing the restaurant on Enfield street. Police received a call from an employee that Rowland fled the establishment with a knife in hand. Police said that he demanded...
ENFIELD, CT
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
NEWINGTON, CT

