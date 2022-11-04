ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC school district closes Monday due to illnesses

By Bill Bates
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Public Schools announced on Friday that schools will be closed for students on Monday.

Citing illness and staffing concerns, the schools are experiencing high absenteeism for both students and staff.

JCPS said that over the weekend and on Monday, schools will be extensively cleaned while students and staff will have a long weekend to recover.

Schools will reopen to students on Tuesday.

JCPS also stated that no middle school athletics would take place on Monday. However, high school athletic activities can continue as planned through the weekend and on Monday.

Comments / 6

Indi
3d ago

There has been allot of sickness in our middle school that my son goes to. Children have been hospitalized due to the sickness.

