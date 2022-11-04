Even though retro tiki bar, Psycho Suzi’s is currently for sale, the restaurant is still open and leaning in to the holidays like always. For the last five years Psycho Suzi’s opens the doors on October 1st with a whole new look and theme. They call it Mary’s Christmas Palace. Inside, every inch from top to bottom is covered with gaudy holiday décor. And this year, they’ve even added a new room that’s unofficially called Mrs. Claus’ Champagne Room. Mary’s Christmas Palace will remain in place through January 28th and reservations are highly encouraged.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO