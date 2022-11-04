ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he was swept underwater in the Sauk River over the weekend near Cold Spring, Minnesota. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with city rescue crews responded around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a man in the river about 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 near Oster Point Road, less than a mile south of Cold Spring.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Minneapolis tiki bar transforms into tacky Christmas destination

Even though retro tiki bar, Psycho Suzi’s is currently for sale, the restaurant is still open and leaning in to the holidays like always. For the last five years Psycho Suzi’s opens the doors on October 1st with a whole new look and theme. They call it Mary’s Christmas Palace. Inside, every inch from top to bottom is covered with gaudy holiday décor. And this year, they’ve even added a new room that’s unofficially called Mrs. Claus’ Champagne Room. Mary’s Christmas Palace will remain in place through January 28th and reservations are highly encouraged.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
BLAINE, MN
FOUND: Missing girl last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the missing 16-year-old from Blaine has been found safe. Police say the 16-year-old was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rush City Council votes to allow mural, review city code

RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rush City Council has voted to retract its letter to a local salon warning of violations over a mural that celebrates diversity. The decision was approved by a 4-1 vote. "There are deficiencies in the code that can leave it open to different...
RUSH CITY, MN
Dining domes are here to stay; restaurants create unique experiences

Though Igloo Dining first appeared during the pandemic to offer people a private space to eat, they’re still popular. In Wayzata, ninetwentyfive, at The Landing Hotel is offering everything from dinner to happy hour to a special brunch experience inside their cozy dining domes. The Polar Express Brunch in particular, comes with a four-course meal, a hot chocolate bar and cookie decorating station while Polar Express plays inside the heated dome. Reservations are required to secure an igloo and they can accommodate up to six people.
WAYZATA, MN
Minnesota Untold: The Unwanted – Lessons from the Gateway

(FOX 9) - Panic over downtown crime. Demolition of homeless encampments. Civic leaders worried about businesses fleeing the city. Welcome to the City of Minneapolis in 2022. But it also feels a lot like 1958. Sixty years ago, Minneapolis found itself in an existential crisis over the homeless problem of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis carjacking perpetrator sentenced to more than 9 years in prison

(FOX 9) - The perpetrator of a violent armed carjacking in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 115 months in prison for his actions. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, Jerome Lee Swanson, 21, approached a person driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. He asked for a ride to a nearby location, and when the victim and Swanson arrived, he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, demanding they give him the vehicle. A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the hip.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Famous actors, virtual reality, and delicious snacks are available at these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Twin Cities Con:. Minneapolis Convention Center. November 11-13 One day passes beginning at $20. This convention highlights comics, toys, TV, film,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Voting issues surface, persist in Chisago City

Reports have surfaced of longer than normal lines, possibly due to malfunctioning voting machines, in Chisago City. FOX 9’s Babs Santos in onsite with the latest as polls are set to officially close in 15 minutes.
CHISAGO CITY, MN
Minnesota athletes with disabilities faceoff in Courage Kenny Classic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This Sunday, many loyal Minnesota sports fans chose to watch a basketball game at Hastings High School, rather than watch their Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders. But the decision was easy, and the players were more than deserving because each one was playing through a permanent lower body disability.
HASTINGS, MN

