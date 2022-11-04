Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he was swept underwater in the Sauk River over the weekend near Cold Spring, Minnesota. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with city rescue crews responded around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a man in the river about 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 near Oster Point Road, less than a mile south of Cold Spring.
Woman found dead after apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, five arrested
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in Brooklyn Park was killed and five people are in custody in what police are calling an apparent home invasion. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call around 2:34 a.m. of a home invasion at the Eden Park Apartment complex on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North.
If these walls could talk: Pine County woman finds billboard ads from 40s during barn renovation
PINE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Acme Junk Company in Amery, Wisconsin is filled with timeless treasures. Every antique or vintage item has a story, but few are as unusual as the origins of the most recent arrivals. "It's amazing because it truly is something that shouldn't exist," said...
Chisago City residents left waiting for hours to vote; county brings in extra machine
CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The state and county are working to remedy long waits for voting in Chisago County on Tuesday. According to several voters who reached out to FOX 9, voters were waiting hours to vote on Tuesday. One man, who is in his 70s, said he...
Minneapolis tiki bar transforms into tacky Christmas destination
Even though retro tiki bar, Psycho Suzi’s is currently for sale, the restaurant is still open and leaning in to the holidays like always. For the last five years Psycho Suzi’s opens the doors on October 1st with a whole new look and theme. They call it Mary’s Christmas Palace. Inside, every inch from top to bottom is covered with gaudy holiday décor. And this year, they’ve even added a new room that’s unofficially called Mrs. Claus’ Champagne Room. Mary’s Christmas Palace will remain in place through January 28th and reservations are highly encouraged.
Deshaun Hill shooting: Trial for man charged in his killing pushed back to January
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial for the man accused of killing Minneapolis North High School student-athlete Deshaun Hill has been delayed until January. Jury selection in Cody Fohrenkam's second-degree murder trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, November 7, but in a surprise move, the judge delayed the start of the trial.
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
FOUND: Missing girl last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the missing 16-year-old from Blaine has been found safe. Police say the 16-year-old was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Rush City Council votes to allow mural, review city code
RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rush City Council has voted to retract its letter to a local salon warning of violations over a mural that celebrates diversity. The decision was approved by a 4-1 vote. "There are deficiencies in the code that can leave it open to different...
Dining domes are here to stay; restaurants create unique experiences
Though Igloo Dining first appeared during the pandemic to offer people a private space to eat, they’re still popular. In Wayzata, ninetwentyfive, at The Landing Hotel is offering everything from dinner to happy hour to a special brunch experience inside their cozy dining domes. The Polar Express Brunch in particular, comes with a four-course meal, a hot chocolate bar and cookie decorating station while Polar Express plays inside the heated dome. Reservations are required to secure an igloo and they can accommodate up to six people.
Minnesota Untold: The Unwanted – Lessons from the Gateway
(FOX 9) - Panic over downtown crime. Demolition of homeless encampments. Civic leaders worried about businesses fleeing the city. Welcome to the City of Minneapolis in 2022. But it also feels a lot like 1958. Sixty years ago, Minneapolis found itself in an existential crisis over the homeless problem of...
Minneapolis carjacking perpetrator sentenced to more than 9 years in prison
(FOX 9) - The perpetrator of a violent armed carjacking in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 115 months in prison for his actions. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, Jerome Lee Swanson, 21, approached a person driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. He asked for a ride to a nearby location, and when the victim and Swanson arrived, he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, demanding they give him the vehicle. A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the hip.
Deshaun Hill's family reacts after trial of son's suspected killer pushed back
Cody Logan Fohrenkam's trial in the killing of Minneapolis student Deshaun Hill last year was scheduled to begin on November 7, 2022, but has been pushed back to January 2023. His family expressed their disappointment outside court on Monday.
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 11-13)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Famous actors, virtual reality, and delicious snacks are available at these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Twin Cities Con:. Minneapolis Convention Center. November 11-13 One day passes beginning at $20. This convention highlights comics, toys, TV, film,...
Children’s Minnesota warns parents to expect longer wait times due to RSV surge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Children's Minnesota is warning parents that they should be prepared for longer wait times due to the surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and other respiratory illnesses. Information from Children’s Minnesota’s website warns of extended wait times in the emergency department, walk-in clinics, and primary...
Voters remain in line at Chisago City poll one hour after close
At one Chisago City polling location an estimated 100 potential voters are still waiting in line nearly an hour after polls have officially closed. FOX 9’s Babs Santos has the latest from the location.
Voting issues surface, persist in Chisago City
Reports have surfaced of longer than normal lines, possibly due to malfunctioning voting machines, in Chisago City. FOX 9’s Babs Santos in onsite with the latest as polls are set to officially close in 15 minutes.
Gophers, Hugh McCutcheon prepare for final 2 regular season home matches
The Gophers volleyball team and Hugh McCutcheon have two regular season home matches remaining. McCutcheon is stepping away from the team after the season, his 11th at Minnesota.
Minnesota athletes with disabilities faceoff in Courage Kenny Classic
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This Sunday, many loyal Minnesota sports fans chose to watch a basketball game at Hastings High School, rather than watch their Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders. But the decision was easy, and the players were more than deserving because each one was playing through a permanent lower body disability.
