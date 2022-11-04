ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Jackson Free Press

Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm

NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
NOXAPATER, MS
wcbi.com

Voters set out early in Columbus to cast their ballots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are several key races happening in the Magnolia State. Voters were out early this morning in Columbus casting their ballots in the number of races on the ballot. Judge Jim Kitchens is up for re-election in the Circuit Court judge place one race. Two...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

City, county work together to buy new equipment for Columbus Crime Lab

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New equipment coming for the Columbus Crime Lab represents renewed cooperation between Lowndes County and the city. To get drug samples tested faster and narcotics cases to court sooner, in October, Supervisors approved the purchase of a new gas mass spectrometer for the Columbus Crime Lab, pending an agreement with the city about the equipment’s use and the county’s access.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

LCBS honors 4A volleyball state champions, Caledonia Cavaliers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors had some special guests in attendance at the meeting on November 7. The 4A State Champion Caledonia Cavaliers Volleyball team was on hand as Supervisors presented their coach, Samantha Brooks, with a resolution honoring the team for its championship run.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
AL.com

How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss

The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Hot beginning, ready for mid-week cool off

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The first couple days of this week are going to be hot and will definitely feel a little sticky, with increased humidity. A cool off is in the forecast for the middle of the week. TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be mild and only drop into...
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Mistletoe Marketplace brings local businesses under one roof

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses will be under one roof this weekend at a special Christmas marketplace in Mooreville. “The Mistletoe Marketplace” takes place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 at Venue 828. Owner Keri McMillian opened Venue 828 almost one year ago and said all the vendor spaces are already full for the Christmas shopping event.
MOOREVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Hot again Tuesday, cooler air soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot day is on tap Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday. Much colder air returns this weekend. TUESDAY: More heat and humidity are in store today as highs return to the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Persistent easterly winds will eventually bring drier air late.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest suspect during credit union robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused Columbus burglar was stopped in his tracks by an alarm and a police K9. 46-year-old Willie Coley is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers responding to an alarm at Columbus Municipal Credit Union found a broken window when they arrived. They...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo merchants take part in Christmas Open House

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Christmas shopping season is upon us, and merchants in downtown Tupelo got in the spirit with a holiday open house. The rain may have moved Santa from Fairpark to the covered sidewalk outside of the Main Attraction, but nothing could dampen the enthusiasm of kids when they first saw the jolly man in the red suit.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Seventh suspect arrested in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we brought you earlier today. West Point police made the seventh arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation over a month ago. Earlier we told you that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Junior was wanted by law enforcement and considered...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
WEST POINT, MS

