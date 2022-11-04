ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh officials hoping to move homeless people from encampments to new shelter

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNrAy_0izCNfJW00

As a new shelter is scheduled to open in Downtown Pittsburgh in the coming weeks, officials said they are hoping to move homeless people from encampments to the new site.

Dubbed Second Avenue Commons, the 45,000-square foot, five-story facility will have 43 single-room apartments and operate year-round. It will be open to adults and their pets and belongings.

Work on Second Avenue Commons is “nearing completion” as the contractor is going through inspections, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

“Working with our many partners and providers, we fully expect that the facility will be available and open to adults experiencing homelessness by the Nov. 15 date which has traditionally marked the opening of the winter shelter,” Montaño said in a statement.

Services to help with an array of needs ranging from unemployment to addiction will be available on site. UPMC will operate a medical and behavioral health clinic at the shelter, while Community Kitchen Pittsburgh will operate the kitchen and offer job training opportunities. The building also will house flexible workspaces for a variety of existing street outreach programs.

The $22 million project — spearheaded by PNC’s Realty Services, which oversaw design and construction — took less than three years to complete and was part of a public-private partnership that has involved dozens of organizations, as well as the city and county.

This comes as local leaders have said they are working to address homelessness in the city amid what many have called an affordable housing crisis.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

City tells homeless encampments to relocate by Nov. 10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tents encampments filled with people experiencing homelessness have sprung up along the Pittsburgh rivers and roadsides, raising concerns about safety, sanitation and the people who live in there.  But now with a new shelter set to open downtown, the city is initiating a plan to move the homeless out and take the tents down.Down along the Allegheny River Trail, the city has now posted signs telling the homeless they are going to take down the tent encampment and asking them to relocate. It was once the province of cyclists, walkers and runners, but for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Allegheny County, extended ballot drop-off hours are happening at the County Office Building on Ross Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.This is for voters to hand over their mail-in ballots in person.The drop-off box will be available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.On Tuesday, Election Day, the drop box hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.You do not have to find parking, there is an area outside the Ross Street entrance where you can pull over, put on your flashers, and head inside to hand in your vote.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church

On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

UPMC Children's Hospital opens treatment tent in response to RSV cases

PITTSBURGH — A rise in respiratory cases among children has led UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to re-launch its treatment tent to see additional patients. The hospital announced the decision in a Facebook post Monday. Raymond Pitetti, director of the Emergency Department at UPMC Children’s, said "the vast majority"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

House fire breaks out in McKeesport

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the area of Huey Street and Olive Street in McKeesport. Sky 4 is flying over the scene, capturing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. This is a...
MCKEESPORT, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey asks residents: Who should the next police chief be?

Those were the primary words used by those who attended an open forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at PPG Paints Arena, pertaining to the traits that the next Pittsburgh Chief of Police should have. The city has been without a permanent chief since Scott Schubert announced his departure in late...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas

Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy