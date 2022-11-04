ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
NBC Sports

Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return

The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.
FanSided

Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player

The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd's "MVP" Chants

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late. Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants...
Sporting News

Nets' Kevin Durant teases becoming NFL part-owner, buying Commanders with Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z: 'I would love to do it.'

It's no secret that Nets forward Kevin Durant is a huge fan of the Washington Commanders. Now, the 34-year-old is interested in taking his fanhood to another level. With Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring "potential transactions" with the franchise, selling the team could be an option. If that's the case, Durant has expressed a desire to be a part of the team's ownership group.
Yardbarker

Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5

Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Lakers Nation

Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Celebrates LAFC Winning MLS Cup

Magic Johnson is known to be one of the greatest winners in modern sports history as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals and five championships in 13 seasons. Johnson’s post-playing career has been just as successful as he was on the court as the Lakers legend has gotten involved in a number of business ventures including ownership groups of local sports teams.
