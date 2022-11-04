Read full article on original website
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
NBA Fans Find Out Shaquille O'Neal's Theater Showed The Documentary Kyrie Irving Shared On Social Media
NBA fans investigated and found out a theater Shaquille O'Neal owns played the documentary Kyrie Irving shared.
Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way
The Warriors are on the wrong side of history right now
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present, though, as the King has relinquished his crown.
Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return
The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.
Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player
The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
The star forward only has played in two games so far this season.
Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd's "MVP" Chants
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late. Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants...
Nets' Kevin Durant teases becoming NFL part-owner, buying Commanders with Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z: 'I would love to do it.'
It's no secret that Nets forward Kevin Durant is a huge fan of the Washington Commanders. Now, the 34-year-old is interested in taking his fanhood to another level. With Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring "potential transactions" with the franchise, selling the team could be an option. If that's the case, Durant has expressed a desire to be a part of the team's ownership group.
Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5
Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
Players’ Association to appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, says Jaylen Brown
The suspension Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving received after he shared a link to a documentary that pushed antisemitic views has been the talk of the NBA in recent days. Brooklyn opted to suspend the All-Star for a minimum of five games after he refused to issue an apology...
NBPA President CJ McCollum Comments on Kyrie Irving Situation
The Pelicans guard spoke at length about the matter Saturday, two days after the Nets suspended their star point guard.
Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Celebrates LAFC Winning MLS Cup
Magic Johnson is known to be one of the greatest winners in modern sports history as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals and five championships in 13 seasons. Johnson’s post-playing career has been just as successful as he was on the court as the Lakers legend has gotten involved in a number of business ventures including ownership groups of local sports teams.
