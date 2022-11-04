Read full article on original website
Maine Decides: Incumbent Gov. Mills or Fiery Ex-Gov. LePage?
Maine voters faced two familiar and starkly different gubernatorial candidates: the Democratic incumbent, who presents herself as pragmatic and bipartisan, and a Republican former governor whose bombast and brashness defied niceties — and sometimes generated national headlines. During the campaign, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills promoted her stewardship through the...
WATCH LIVE at 7:30 P.M.: Decision 2022 Midterm Election Special
Massachusetts voters are set to elect a new governor, attorney general, secretary of state and decide several controversial ballot questions. New Hampshire has a hotly-contested Senate race as well as a Congressional race that has drawn national attention. Elsewhere in New England, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont all have...
Mass. Students Could Miss Out on $21 Billion in Earnings Due to Learning Loss: Globe
New research is shining a light on the amount of learning students in Massachusetts missed out on during the pandemic, and what that may cost them in their future careers. Education researchers at Harvard and Stanford have released analyses that show Bay State students, on average, lost 75% of a school year's worth of math, and 41% of a school year's worth of reading.
Ned Lamont Elected for 2nd Term as Connecticut Governor
Ned Lamont has been re-elected for a second term as governor of Connecticut. NBC News has projected Lamont, the democratic incumbent, as the winner in the race against Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. Lamont, a Democrat, spent much of his first term navigating Connecticut through the COVID-19 pandemic. His campaign has...
Andrea Campbell Elected Mass. Attorney General, NBC News Projects
Democrat Andrea Campbell has been elected as Massachusetts Attorney General, NBC News projects, making her the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top law enforcement officer. She defeated GOP candidate Jay McMahon, who was seeking to become the first Republican elected to the post since the 1960s.
DOJ to Monitor Elections in These Mass. Cities to Prevent Voter Harassment
Polling locations in eight Massachusetts communities are being monitored by the Justice Department as part of a larger national effort to ensure no one intimidates voters or otherwise meddles with Tuesday’s midterm elections, the agency said on the eve of Election Day. Massachusetts is one of 24 states and...
Maura Healey Wins Mass. Governor's Race, AP Projects
Democrat Maura Healey Makes History as First Woman Elected Governor in Massachusetts
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office, NBC News projected. Andrea Campbell was elected attorney general — she is the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Massachusetts...
First Alert for Weekend Rain, Flooding From Tropical Storm Nicole's Remnants
Florida is back on high alert as Tropical Storm Nicole churns in the western Atlantic. Nicole, the tenth tropical storm of the season, currently has winds of 50 miles an hour, and is roughly 460 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday evening. Hurricane warnings have been issued from Boca Raton to the Flagler-Volusia County, Florida line.
Lucky Winning Ticket for $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Sold in California
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the staggering jackpot worth more than $2 billion. The winning ticket for the world record jackpot was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in the San Gabriel Valley community of Altadena, the California Lottery said.
Mass. Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race, Ballot Questions Passed
Election Day is here and voters across Massachusetts will cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in several key races, including for the state’s next governor. Polls were set to close at 8 p.m. across the Commonwealth. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to cast their vote.
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
New Hampshire Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
New Hampshire’s midterm election is winding down as voters across the state flock to polling places to cast their votes in several key races. Residents will help decide two of the country’s most-watched races, including their next governor and the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Democratic...
