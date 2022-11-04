ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
NECN

Maine Decides: Incumbent Gov. Mills or Fiery Ex-Gov. LePage?

Maine voters faced two familiar and starkly different gubernatorial candidates: the Democratic incumbent, who presents herself as pragmatic and bipartisan, and a Republican former governor whose bombast and brashness defied niceties — and sometimes generated national headlines. During the campaign, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills promoted her stewardship through the...
MAINE STATE
NECN

WATCH LIVE at 7:30 P.M.: Decision 2022 Midterm Election Special

Massachusetts voters are set to elect a new governor, attorney general, secretary of state and decide several controversial ballot questions. New Hampshire has a hotly-contested Senate race as well as a Congressional race that has drawn national attention. Elsewhere in New England, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont all have...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Students Could Miss Out on $21 Billion in Earnings Due to Learning Loss: Globe

New research is shining a light on the amount of learning students in Massachusetts missed out on during the pandemic, and what that may cost them in their future careers. Education researchers at Harvard and Stanford have released analyses that show Bay State students, on average, lost 75% of a school year's worth of math, and 41% of a school year's worth of reading.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Ned Lamont Elected for 2nd Term as Connecticut Governor

Ned Lamont has been re-elected for a second term as governor of Connecticut. NBC News has projected Lamont, the democratic incumbent, as the winner in the race against Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. Lamont, a Democrat, spent much of his first term navigating Connecticut through the COVID-19 pandemic. His campaign has...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Maura Healey Wins Mass. Governor's Race, AP Projects

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office, The Associated Press projects. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

First Alert for Weekend Rain, Flooding From Tropical Storm Nicole's Remnants

Florida is back on high alert as Tropical Storm Nicole churns in the western Atlantic. Nicole, the tenth tropical storm of the season, currently has winds of 50 miles an hour, and is roughly 460 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday evening. Hurricane warnings have been issued from Boca Raton to the Flagler-Volusia County, Florida line.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

New Hampshire Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race

New Hampshire’s midterm election is winding down as voters across the state flock to polling places to cast their votes in several key races. Residents will help decide two of the country’s most-watched races, including their next governor and the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Democratic...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy