Panthers bench PJ Walker for Baker Mayfield in Week 9
Down 35-0 at the half of their Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers decided it was time to try and cook something else up. So, they called up (baking pun incoming) their local Baker. Coming out of the break, the...
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: I can bench everybody if we go off bad games
Apparently, the Carolina Panthers are going to have to see more than just one bad day to replace PJ Walker. On Monday, following his team’s disastrous Week 9 showing, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that Walker will remain the starting quarterback heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. So when asked why fans should believe in the decision, especially considering Walker’s particularly flat performance in yesterday’s 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilks gave this response:
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
Biggest takeaways from Panthers' Week 9 loss to Bengals
What can you really take away from a defeat like the one the Carolina Panthers just suffered at the hands (or paws) of the Cincinnati Bengals?. Was Sunday’s relief appearance under center a warmup for what’s to come? It very well could have been. PJ Walker came up...
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers
Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
Joe Mixon makes history as the Bengals pick up get-right win over the Panthers
Joe Mixon was having the worst season of his NFL career, but he bounced back in a big way as the Bengals beat the Panthers.
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals thrash Panthers 42-21, enter bye week at 5-4
The Cincinnati Bengals heard all the criticism over the past six days. They responded with a massive 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon was the unquestioned star of the afternoon, and the offense came out the gate with a statement to make. Mixon became the fifth player in Bengals history to rush for 5,000 yards during the opening drive, which ended in Mixon’s first of FOUR rushing touchdowns on the day.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon sets franchise record with 5 touchdowns in win over Panthers
Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) defeated the Carolina Panthers (2-7) 42-21 on Sunday. In the win, Mixon rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He added four receptions, 58 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. With 4:38 left in the third...
Report: Panthers to start PJ Walker in Week 10 vs. Falcons
Reports of PJ Walker’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated . . . according to a report by Tom Pelissero. On Monday afternoon, the NFL Network insider tweeted that the Carolina Panthers are expected to start Walker in their Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. As Pelissero notes,...
Instant analysis after Bengals rout Panthers 42-21
The Cincinnati Bengals ran the Carolina Panthers out of Paycor Stadium on Sunday to the tune of a 42-21 rout. Bengals running back Joe Mixon set a franchise record with five total touchdowns in a game that had a 35-0 line by halftime. Cincinnati desperately needed a win before heading...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Carolina Panthers blackout uniforms
The Carolina Panthers may be struggling so far this season with just a 2-7 record through nine games including an extremely embarrassing blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. But when the Panthers take the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, at least they’ll look good.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. start
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity to climb back above .500 when the Carolina Panthers come to town Sunday. Monday Night Football on Halloween was as much of a nightmare as fans could’ve expected as the Bengals defense struggled to slow down Nick Chubb. It was the first game this season the defense allowed a second half touchown, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a season ending ACL tear to add injury to insult.
Panthers fire 2 coaches after loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. […]
Teams now 0-8 this season in 1st game after playing Panthers
Playing the Carolina Panthers comes at a cost. As noted by John Breech of CBS Sports prior to Sunday’s action, teams in 2022 are winless in their first game after playing the Panthers. So, entering Week 9—it was seven up and seven down . . . seven or so days later.
NBC Sports
Heinicke's INT vs. Vikings an example of mistake he must avoid
The Washington Commanders appeared to be headed for a fourth straight victory on Sunday afternoon, but a fourth-quarter interception from Taylor Heinicke gave the Minnesota Vikings new life and changed the momentum of the contest. Washington led Minnesota 17-10 with just under eight minutes remaining when Heinicke sailed a pass...
