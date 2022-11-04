ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: I can bench everybody if we go off bad games

Apparently, the Carolina Panthers are going to have to see more than just one bad day to replace PJ Walker. On Monday, following his team’s disastrous Week 9 showing, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that Walker will remain the starting quarterback heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. So when asked why fans should believe in the decision, especially considering Walker’s particularly flat performance in yesterday’s 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilks gave this response:
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers

Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals thrash Panthers 42-21, enter bye week at 5-4

The Cincinnati Bengals heard all the criticism over the past six days. They responded with a massive 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon was the unquestioned star of the afternoon, and the offense came out the gate with a statement to make. Mixon became the fifth player in Bengals history to rush for 5,000 yards during the opening drive, which ended in Mixon’s first of FOUR rushing touchdowns on the day.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Carolina Panthers blackout uniforms

The Carolina Panthers may be struggling so far this season with just a 2-7 record through nine games including an extremely embarrassing blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. But when the Panthers take the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, at least they’ll look good.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. start

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity to climb back above .500 when the Carolina Panthers come to town Sunday. Monday Night Football on Halloween was as much of a nightmare as fans could’ve expected as the Bengals defense struggled to slow down Nick Chubb. It was the first game this season the defense allowed a second half touchown, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a season ending ACL tear to add injury to insult.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX8 News

Panthers fire 2 coaches after loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

