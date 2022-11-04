ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

White Rock Medical Group accepting patients at new Lakewood location

A new clinic from White Rock Medical Group opened in August in Lakewood. (Courtesy White Rock Medical Center) White Rock Medical Group opened in early August at 6333 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 126, in Lakewood. The 4,900-square-foot clinic is associated with White Rock Medical Center. The clinic offers primary care and internal medicine. It also offers a variety of specialties, including gastroenterology. 214-324-6100. www.whiterockmedicalcenter.com.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

McKinney Looking To Become The Home Of DFW’s Third Commercial Airport

On November 9, 2022, McKinney’s airport bond committee will hold its third meeting to explore the possibility of adding commercial services to the McKinney National Airport. Currently, the airport is primarily used for cargo jets and private planes, but, as previously reported by Local Profile, the city hopes to become the home of DFW’s third commercial airport.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical building

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) -- Dallas police said two people were dead Tuesday in what they are calling a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Police were called to investigate reports of an active shooter at the building at about 5 p.m. About 30 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman

At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30

FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Taziki’s Returns With a New Look and Big Expansion Plans

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is back after revamping its two North Texas locations in Plano and Southlake. The 20-year-old restaurant celebrated the reopenings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with menu specials, customer gift bags and a live DJ. “Our mission in redesigning these locations is to create a more...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School

PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy