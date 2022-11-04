Read full article on original website
White Rock Medical Group accepting patients at new Lakewood location
A new clinic from White Rock Medical Group opened in August in Lakewood. (Courtesy White Rock Medical Center) White Rock Medical Group opened in early August at 6333 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 126, in Lakewood. The 4,900-square-foot clinic is associated with White Rock Medical Center. The clinic offers primary care and internal medicine. It also offers a variety of specialties, including gastroenterology. 214-324-6100. www.whiterockmedicalcenter.com.
Study: These North Texas cities are some of the best cities in the nation to visit for Thanksgiving
It may not get a whole lot of love, but Thanksgiving is truly a special holiday. One filled with family, food and friendship.
McKinney Looking To Become The Home Of DFW’s Third Commercial Airport
On November 9, 2022, McKinney’s airport bond committee will hold its third meeting to explore the possibility of adding commercial services to the McKinney National Airport. Currently, the airport is primarily used for cargo jets and private planes, but, as previously reported by Local Profile, the city hopes to become the home of DFW’s third commercial airport.
Plano, Texas Ranked One Of The Best Places To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and as you make your travel plans make sure to check out a new study that shows the best places to celebrate. But for those living in Plano, stay right where you are. A recent study by WalletHub ranked the top cities to celebrate...
Two Stations Along DART’s Silver Line Under Construction In Plano, Texas
Two new stations along DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line are under construction in Plano. By 2024 residents will be able to travel to DFW metro area and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Silver Line will extend between the DFW airport and Shiloh Road in Plano. The $1.899 billion...
dallasexpress.com
The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo
The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
KTEN.com
Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical building
DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) -- Dallas police said two people were dead Tuesday in what they are calling a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Police were called to investigate reports of an active shooter at the building at about 5 p.m. About 30 minutes...
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
dallasexpress.com
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
fox4news.com
1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30
FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
Here are all the confirmed North Texas tornadoes, their EF rating and path
DALLAS — Severe weather led to a several tornadoes in the North Texas region on Friday. As of Monday morning, we now know of at least four confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Unless some new information comes out, storm surveys have finished for this event. There...
Oh baby! Woman delivers newborn on side of the road with help from a Fort Worth officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — A newborn boy will get to hear quite the story one day on how he came into the world. The Fort Worth Police Department shared on social media Friday that one of their officers helped a woman deliver her baby on the side of a road.
Dallas Observer
Taziki’s Returns With a New Look and Big Expansion Plans
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is back after revamping its two North Texas locations in Plano and Southlake. The 20-year-old restaurant celebrated the reopenings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with menu specials, customer gift bags and a live DJ. “Our mission in redesigning these locations is to create a more...
fox4news.com
Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School
PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
fox4news.com
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
