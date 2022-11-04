ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Swimmer attacked by shark in waters near San Diego

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 4 days ago

A shark attack ed a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said.

The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering.

The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar’s shoreline.

A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back to shore following a mile-plus (kilometer-plus) swim, Edelbrock said. Their strokes changed and the friend was waving his arms for help in the water a few hundred yards (meters) from the beach, but outside the surf zone.

Lifeguards, who did not spot the shark, helped the pair back to shore, he said.

The beach is now closed for at least 48 hours under the city's shark bite protocol.

“She had a diligent swim buddy," Edelbrock said. “They both maintained their composure quite well.”

Del Mar is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego.

An 8-foot-long (2.44-meter-long) juvenile white shark washed up dead Sunday on the shores of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach, according to KSWB-TV. That's nearly 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) south of Friday's attack.

Marie
3d ago

Man. Shout out to lifeguards because there ain't no way I'm getting in the MF water to rescue someone with a sharkbite.Maybe my child, that's it. Even my husband, all he's getting is sideline encouragement to just keep swimming!!

Bob Thomas
3d ago

My son was a Marine with friends who were SEALs at Coronado. One that he grew up with invited him down for a couple of days and they went diving off the beach. There had been quite a few people there earlier but when they surfaced, only one of their friends frantically waving. They thought that was odd so they swam in and asked what was going on. The guy was all excited and asks didn't they see it? They go, see what? The Great White that was circling you! They never noticed it, too busy looking around. Sharks don't always like bubbles from scuba tanks either, so it may have kept it away, who knows.

Jacob
3d ago

The beach is now closed for 48 hours, in preparation for the next shark attack!! 🦈

