Yardbarker

The Braves make their first trade of the offseason

This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher

The Angels are looking to make upgrades this offseason on a team that disappointed in 2022, going 73-89, and missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. One insider, The Athletic's Sam Blum, said the team's biggest need is solidifying the depth in their lineup. Another insider has a pretty good idea of where they can do that.
True Blue LA

Dodgers 40-man roster at the start of the 2022-23 offseason

The World Series is over, and with the start of the offseason comes free agency. Ten Dodgers officially became free agents on Sunday, most notably franchise icon Clayton Kershaw, shortstop Trea Turner, and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers at the beginning of the offseason have 36 players on their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Cam Neely addresses Mitchell Miller situation: 'I'm extremely upset'

The Boston Bruins created a significant and unnecessary controversy over the weekend by signing Mitchell Miller on Friday only to part ways with the 20-year-old defenseman on Sunday. On Monday, Bruins president Cam Neely held a press conference to answer for the organization's original decision and abrupt about-face. "I'm extremely...
BOSTON, MA
WWD

Sport Style: MLB’s Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Marcus Stroman isn’t the typical Major League Baseball player. At 5 feet, 7 inches tall, it would have been easy for him to listen to the naysayers who said he’d never play professionally. But nine years into his career — he started with the Toronto Blue Jays and played for the New York Mets before joining the Chicago Cubs in 2022 — he’s proven them wrong.
OREGON STATE
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up Nola's 2023 option, Eflin and Segura become free agents

Two days after losing the World Series, the Phillies have moved on to the business side of baseball. As expected, the team picked up the 2023 option on pitcher Aaron Nola's contract. The option is worth $16 million. Pitcher Zach Eflin has become a free agent. He declined his side...
NBC Sports

Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR

The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals To Select Moises Gomez

The Cardinals are selecting outfielder Moisés Gómez onto the 40-man roster, reports Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Twitter link). The move prevents him from qualifying for minor league free agency in the coming days. It’s the first stint on an MLB 40-man roster for Gómez. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts

A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
CALIFORNIA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff

The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team

The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
Viva El Birdos

FA Spotlight: Willson Contreras

This is my second offseason post, if you ignore the Hall of Fame interlude, and it’s the second post to focus on catching. If you’re wondering what I think the most important aspect of the offseason is, this should tell you something. That doesn’t mean they need to devote the most resources or the most money to improving at catcher, just that it’s easily the biggest hole and biggest team need by far.

