Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Yardbarker
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason
This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
Sporting News
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter steals the show during Astros' World Series celebration
Justin Verlander nabbed his second career World Series title Saturday, the stylish capper to a Cy Young-caliber season. And as the Astros hurler hugged and grabbed his teammates after the Astros' momentous victory, he was joined by the two most important figures in his life: his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.
Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023
The longtime Dodger could see a slight increase in his contract if he chooses to continue playing baseball.
NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game
A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child. He was then back in the team's facility and...
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher
The Angels are looking to make upgrades this offseason on a team that disappointed in 2022, going 73-89, and missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. One insider, The Athletic's Sam Blum, said the team's biggest need is solidifying the depth in their lineup. Another insider has a pretty good idea of where they can do that.
TMZ.com
Nick Swisher Predicts Aaron Judge Signs 8-year Deal W/ Yankees, Gets Captaincy
Breathe easy, Yankees fans ... Aaron Judge will re-sign with NY this offseason for a monstrous 8-year deal -- at least, that's according to Nick Swisher. The ex-Pinstripes outfielder made the prediction to TMZ Sports this week ... as speculation about Judge's future continues to rage on. Because of his...
Angels News: MLB Insider Confirms Halos Will Be Sold This Offseason for Record Price
Arte Moreno will walk away a very happy man.
True Blue LA
Dodgers 40-man roster at the start of the 2022-23 offseason
The World Series is over, and with the start of the offseason comes free agency. Ten Dodgers officially became free agents on Sunday, most notably franchise icon Clayton Kershaw, shortstop Trea Turner, and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers at the beginning of the offseason have 36 players on their...
NBC Sports
Cam Neely addresses Mitchell Miller situation: 'I'm extremely upset'
The Boston Bruins created a significant and unnecessary controversy over the weekend by signing Mitchell Miller on Friday only to part ways with the 20-year-old defenseman on Sunday. On Monday, Bruins president Cam Neely held a press conference to answer for the organization's original decision and abrupt about-face. "I'm extremely...
Sport Style: MLB’s Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection
Marcus Stroman isn’t the typical Major League Baseball player. At 5 feet, 7 inches tall, it would have been easy for him to listen to the naysayers who said he’d never play professionally. But nine years into his career — he started with the Toronto Blue Jays and played for the New York Mets before joining the Chicago Cubs in 2022 — he’s proven them wrong.
NBC Sports
Phillies pick up Nola's 2023 option, Eflin and Segura become free agents
Two days after losing the World Series, the Phillies have moved on to the business side of baseball. As expected, the team picked up the 2023 option on pitcher Aaron Nola's contract. The option is worth $16 million. Pitcher Zach Eflin has become a free agent. He declined his side...
NBC Sports
Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR
The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
Cardinals To Select Moises Gomez
The Cardinals are selecting outfielder Moisés Gómez onto the 40-man roster, reports Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Twitter link). The move prevents him from qualifying for minor league free agency in the coming days. It’s the first stint on an MLB 40-man roster for Gómez. A...
Yardbarker
FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts
A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff
The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
Texas Rangers Offseason Central
Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.
NBC Sports
Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team
The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
Viva El Birdos
FA Spotlight: Willson Contreras
This is my second offseason post, if you ignore the Hall of Fame interlude, and it’s the second post to focus on catching. If you’re wondering what I think the most important aspect of the offseason is, this should tell you something. That doesn’t mean they need to devote the most resources or the most money to improving at catcher, just that it’s easily the biggest hole and biggest team need by far.
