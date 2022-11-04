ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"

“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" May Be Returning in 2023

Michael Jordan finished off his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in 1993, besting the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. On Jordan’s feet during the six-game series was the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” a shoe that — per a report from @zsneakerheadz — may be returning in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of 2019. The Cavaliers are on the road again Sunday and play against Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Crypto.com Arena. If the contest is anything like Los Angeles' 131-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
