The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of 2019. The Cavaliers are on the road again Sunday and play against Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Crypto.com Arena. If the contest is anything like Los Angeles' 131-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO