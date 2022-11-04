Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged killer aims shotgun at innocent homeowner, caught on surveillance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, FOX10 has a first-hand account of the terror unfolding in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday night. A suspected killer armed with a shotgun tried to avoid police but came gun barrel to gun barrel with a homeowner. That incident and more was captured on surveillance video.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police officer wounded in gun battle with West Mobile murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was murdered in West Mobile Monday night and an officer was wounded during a shootout with the suspect, who was captured after himself being wounded by gunfire. Police said it was 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 800 block of Bryant...
Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police
UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
Series of car burglaries over the weekend in Daphne under investigation
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four car break-ins occurred in Daphne over the weekend in broad daylight. Windows were smashed and belongings were stolen. “Two occurred in parks, one was at a gym parking lot and the last one was at Daphne Civic Center,” Captain Gulsby with Daphne Police Department said. A mother and daughter were […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
Circle K on Dauphin Street robbed at gunpoint: Mobile PD searching for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men who they said robbed the Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 3251 Dauphin Street at around 3:18 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, in reference to a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man in jail after investigators suspect he caused a car wreck that killed a woman
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of burglary and theft is now suspected of causing a deadly crash in Grand Bay. He’s now in a Mississippi jail. State troopers said Wyatt Newburn rear-ended someone early Saturday morning on I-10, causing a crash that killed a woman. FOX10 was told he ran away from the scene, stole a truck, and he ended up in Biloxi where he was taken into custody.
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting. As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated […]
California couple jailed in Baldwin Co. on drug trafficking, possession charges
Daphne Police were called to a parking lot after an employee complained of smelling marijuana coming from a bus and wait till you see the bus and what investigators say they found inside.
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
Bay Minette Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they responded to Newport Parkway in reference to a “young adult female” with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, according to a release from the BMPD. Officers responded to the “area of Newport Parkway,” at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The unidentified victim […]
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
Mobile County judge sentenced convicted felon to 30 months in prison: State Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a Mobile man to 30 months in prison for “being a felon in possession of a firearm,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. According to court documents, George Lee Thompson, 35, was arrested by Mobile police in June 2021 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MSCO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning has Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines. 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges. Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Police Department holds a swearing in ceremony for several new officers
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Another day, another new level of growth for the city of Semmes. This time, it’s in the public safety department with the hiring of four new officers and two new sergeants. This is the second swearing in ceremony in the past month. And the city...
‘We’re going to fight together’: Family remembers man in Mobile standoff
We're hearing from the man's family at the center of a more than five-hour standoff in downtown Mobile.
