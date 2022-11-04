GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of burglary and theft is now suspected of causing a deadly crash in Grand Bay. He’s now in a Mississippi jail. State troopers said Wyatt Newburn rear-ended someone early Saturday morning on I-10, causing a crash that killed a woman. FOX10 was told he ran away from the scene, stole a truck, and he ended up in Biloxi where he was taken into custody.

CITRONELLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO