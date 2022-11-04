DC Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead Near Kennedy Center

Metropolitan Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Northwest DC have launched a homicide investigation after they say a man was found dead near the Kennedy Center early Friday, Nov. 4.

An employee of the parking garage spotted him around 7:30 a.m. and rendered aid before they called police to the scene on the 2700 block of F Street, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

The unidentified victim, who police say was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The man had been through some kind of trauma and had unspecified injuries that the chief says authorities believe were both old and new.

Though officers responded to the scene on a report of a shooting, police could not immediately specify whether the victim had been shot. Also, no gunshots were reported nearby, the chief said.

Police also believe the crime happened somewhere else, and were reviewing video surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

