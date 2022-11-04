Read full article on original website
Light Speed
3d ago
I object to my taxes keeping blatant murderers alive for decades. Catch a clue, America. Not all lives matter. Erase bad people from the Earth.
Reply(2)
43
homesteader
3d ago
have the authorities made it as far back as the Kennedy Assassination yet? because I do have some questions about that one🤔
Reply(8)
25
kingfish420
3d ago
did I hear this correctly? they tested his 22 back when those teenagers were killed and they said there was not a match. now the FBI does new testing and it proved that that was the weapon that shot those two kids? what does that tell you about the police
Reply(8)
13
Related
KOMO News
Portland man sentenced to prison after 10 lbs of meth, 3 lbs of fentanyl, guns seized
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, and two guns. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in federal...
Violent criminal escapes from Milwaukie psychiatric facility
Police: If you see Richard Gutierrez, avoid contact and call 911 immediatelyMilwaukie police were advised by the Psychiatric Security Review Board on Nov. 7 that a man with known violent tendencies has escaped a psychiatric facility. According to state officials, 45-year-old Richard Gilbert Gutierrez absconded from a local residential treatment facility within the last 24 hours prior to 8:44 p.m. Gutierrez was found guilty, except for insanity, on changes of attempted murder, strangulation, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing in 2016. Gutierrez is described as white, 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Police say that he could be wearing a brown leather jacket. It is believed that he may attempt to travel south along the I-5 corridor; he committed his crimes and lived in Klamath County. The Psychiatric Security Review Board has issued an order of revocation/warrant for Gutierrez, who is also entered in the Law Enforcement Database as missing. Milwaukie police ask anyone seeing Gutierrez to avoid contact and call 911 immediately. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kykn.com
Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation
Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Transit Police arrest 17 during Public Safety Mission.
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
Chronicle
Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian
The 46-year-old guardian of a young girl who was found severely malnourished and bruised appeared in court Friday on an indictment charging her with five counts of assault and seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Larissa Danielle Ducan’s arrest this week followed last month’s arrest of the girl’s father, Javon...
Suspect accused of killing 2 Aloha High School students 48 years ago appears in court
A suspect was in court Thursday for the deaths of two Aloha High School students in 1974.
6 businesses damaged in SE Portland, burglars at-large
Six businesses in Southeast Portland were damaged, including some from burglaries, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Portland police said.
Speed to blame for deadly, single-car crash on Highway 47, police say
Oregon State Police provide details in crash that killed Forest Grove man
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
WWEEK
Oregon State Hospital Tossed Out a Schizophrenic Man With a History of Violence. In a Bellwether Case, a Court Decided His Fate.
Nineteen months ago, a man approached a parked car in downtown Beaverton. He was holding a homemade spear: a metal rod with a knife crudely bolted on the end. A woman sat inside the Subaru Forester. Terrified, she called her husband as the attacker banged the rod against the glass, shattering the driver-side mirror.
Two men Charged for Making and Distributing Over 300,000 Fentanyl Pills
PORTLAND - Two Portland area men are facing federal charges today for running a local drug trafficking organization responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. James Dunn, Jr., 61, of Milwaukie, Oregon and Joshua Clay Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, Washington have been charged...
‘It’s almost pointless’: Homeless people with felony charges lose hope of getting off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of homeless encampments line parts of Portland’s Southeast Powell Boulevard. It’s a popular place for many homeless people with cars and large tents and a hot spot for the city’s Rapid Response crews. While everyone has a different story about how they...
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
Southeast Portland sub-station fire knocks out power for thousands
Fire crews are on the scene of a sub-station fire in Portland Friday evening that has knocked out power for thousands of residents nearby, officials said.
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
Highway 26 shuts down in both directions after fatal crash near Banks
At least one person has died following a crash on Highway 26 near Banks on Friday, authorities said.
Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say
A 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her ankles were so weak that doctors said she must’ve been tied up for an extended period, the affidavit said.The Randall Children’s Hospital’s official...
NBC News
534K+
Followers
59K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 53