Police: If you see Richard Gutierrez, avoid contact and call 911 immediatelyMilwaukie police were advised by the Psychiatric Security Review Board on Nov. 7 that a man with known violent tendencies has escaped a psychiatric facility. According to state officials, 45-year-old Richard Gilbert Gutierrez absconded from a local residential treatment facility within the last 24 hours prior to 8:44 p.m. Gutierrez was found guilty, except for insanity, on changes of attempted murder, strangulation, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing in 2016. Gutierrez is described as white, 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Police say that he could be wearing a brown leather jacket. It is believed that he may attempt to travel south along the I-5 corridor; he committed his crimes and lived in Klamath County. The Psychiatric Security Review Board has issued an order of revocation/warrant for Gutierrez, who is also entered in the Law Enforcement Database as missing. Milwaukie police ask anyone seeing Gutierrez to avoid contact and call 911 immediately.

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO