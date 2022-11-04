ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Light Speed
3d ago

I object to my taxes keeping blatant murderers alive for decades. Catch a clue, America. Not all lives matter. Erase bad people from the Earth.

homesteader
3d ago

have the authorities made it as far back as the Kennedy Assassination yet? because I do have some questions about that one🤔

kingfish420
3d ago

did I hear this correctly? they tested his 22 back when those teenagers were killed and they said there was not a match. now the FBI does new testing and it proved that that was the weapon that shot those two kids? what does that tell you about the police

Clackamas Review

Violent criminal escapes from Milwaukie psychiatric facility

Police: If you see Richard Gutierrez, avoid contact and call 911 immediatelyMilwaukie police were advised by the Psychiatric Security Review Board on Nov. 7 that a man with known violent tendencies has escaped a psychiatric facility. According to state officials, 45-year-old Richard Gilbert Gutierrez absconded from a local residential treatment facility within the last 24 hours prior to 8:44 p.m. Gutierrez was found guilty, except for insanity, on changes of attempted murder, strangulation, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing in 2016. Gutierrez is described as white, 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Police say that he could be wearing a brown leather jacket. It is believed that he may attempt to travel south along the I-5 corridor; he committed his crimes and lived in Klamath County. The Psychiatric Security Review Board has issued an order of revocation/warrant for Gutierrez, who is also entered in the Law Enforcement Database as missing. Milwaukie police ask anyone seeing Gutierrez to avoid contact and call 911 immediately. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
kykn.com

Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation

Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
SALEM, OR
TheDailyBeast

Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say

A 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her ankles were so weak that doctors said she must’ve been tied up for an extended period, the affidavit said.The Randall Children’s Hospital’s official...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC News

NBC News

