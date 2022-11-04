Police: Guard, shoplifting suspect killed in store shootout

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A security guard and a suspected shoplifter fatally shot each other in a Maryland grocery store Friday, police said.

Prince George’s County Police officers called to the Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill around 10:25 a.m. found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

Investigators believe that when the guard approached the woman, who was suspected of shoplifting, she pulled a gun from her backpack and fired at him, Maj. Zachary O’Lare said at a news conference. The security guard then returned fire, he said. Both have died from their injuries, he said.

The store is in the same shopping center as a county police station and near the border with Washington, D.C.

“It’s quite concerning that these brazen acts are occurring across the country and in our backyard, especially right near our police division,” O’Lare said.

Police have not identified the guard or the woman.