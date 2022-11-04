ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation

Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation 01:42

PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home.

Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.

Two bodies were found in a Plantation residence. CBS 4

Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence.

No other details were immediately known.

