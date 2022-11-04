ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
Only 2 New Toyota SUV Models Come Only as a Hybrid

As hybrids are becoming more popular since the push of EVs and high gas prices, there are only 2 new Toyota SuV models that come only as a hybrid. The post Only 2 New Toyota SUV Models Come Only as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Should You Daily Drive a Toyota GR86?

The Toyota GR86 could be a daily driver option for shoppers who want a fun car. However, the GR86 lacks certain options that the Camaro 1LT and Mazda MX-5 have. The post Should You Daily Drive a Toyota GR86? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000

The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
