BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and a major inflation update due later in the week. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices fell. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% to 27,716.43 after the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 29.1 trillion yen ($190 billion) supplementary budget to fund planned economic stimulus for the world's third-largest economy. ...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO