Catawba Riverkeeper opens its 3rd location, focused on arts, music, recreation

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Catawba Riverkeeper is hosting a three-day grand opening for its newest location. Confluence opens Friday at 117 Center St. in Cramerton. Weekend festivities include live music, yoga, an art workshop, a group run and disc golf demo.

“We are excited to be opening Confluence and appreciate the Town of Cramerton’s support not only on this project, but also in forming the South Fork River Health Project that will benefit from Confluence,” the Riverkeeper’s executive director, John Searby, said in a news release. “This unique facility will not only bring residents and visitors together through art, music and recreation, but also in preserving, protecting and restoring their river.”

All revenue earned from the bar and programming will support Catawba Riverkeeper’s mission to protect local water quality, specifically directing funds to the South Fork Collective (formerly the South Fork River Health Project).

Catawba Riverkeeper also operates The River Room and The Boathouse in McAdenville.

Confluence is open to the public and to members and their guests. Memberships can be purchased for $1 at the door.

This weekend the club will be open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to confluencesouthfork.org.

