The record-breaking Australian blind cricketer who has found a 'family' in the sport
Growing up visually impaired, school wasn't easy for Australian Steffan Nero. He remembers struggling with anxiety and being "very quiet," "lonely" and "probably weird as well."
New Zealand v Pakistan: T20 World Cup semi-final – live!
Over-by-over report: Will Pakistan continue their resurgence and book a place in Sunday’s final? Join Tim de Lisle to find out
Eddie Jones’s England suffer familiar failings after another slow start | Gerard Meagher
Defeat by Argentina means another campaign begins on the wrong foot as coach’s charges struggle to find cohesion
BBC
Arnold Clark Cup: Tournament is 'perfect preparation' for World Cup, says England manager Sarina Wiegman
February's defence of the Arnold Clark Cup is the "perfect preparation" for England's World Cup campaign, says Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman. England will play Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium in February in the build-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake". Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
