videtteonline.com
ISU students call Martin an 'inspiration' following homophobic attacks, call for larger response
On Oct.15, a queer, gender nonconforming student at Illinois State University was physically and verbally assaulted. Junior sociology major Jakai Martin was that student, was called homophobic slurs and hit by a former member of the ISU community. The incident raised an uproar on campus as just weeks prior another...
25newsnow.com
Peoria training program helps previously incarcerated people get jobs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 28 people celebrated graduation and a second chance this week at the Minority Business Development Center. Over the last two weeks, the development center hosted training for community members to help them find new jobs. The course, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, was a seasonal employment pilot. The pilot offered training in trades like HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. After the students graduated from the program, many were placed with jobs in those fields. Many of those who participated in this program were previously incarcerated. Students like Eric Williams said this program made him hopeful for his future and his ability to provide for himself.
wcbu.org
Mailed 'newspapers' raise questions of media literacy and political awareness
Copies of the Peoria Standard recently arrived in mailboxes in and around the city, prompting questions about media literacy and political education. The mailer is printed in a standard newspaper format and includes a front page story with several column features of the “stories” inside. But those stories are presented from a clear right-wing perspective, with no formal disclosure of their partisan lean.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria woman located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
wcbu.org
5 kids injured in Peoria County school bus collision
A school bus accident sent five children to a Peoria hospital with minor injuries Monday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said a box truck hit the Farmington School District bus on Illinois Route 116 at Quarry Road. The crash pushed the bus into a residence. Eleven kids were on...
wcbu.org
Here's a closer look at the planning underway to revitalize downtown Pekin
The city of Pekin is developing a plan to revitalize its downtown business district along Court Street. It's an effort years in the making. Earlier this year, the city hired on Reader Area Development, Inc. to begin formulating a vision of what downtown Pekin could be. Erik Reader is the...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
wcbu.org
As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks
After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Eric Sorensen visits Peoria ahead of general election
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — In the race for the 17th Congressional District, Democratic Candidate Eric Sorensen was in Peoria Sunday. Sorensen met with other district leaders and volunteers at the Peoria County Democratic Party headquarters. He spoke on his support of woman’s rights, job security, and availability along with...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Rivermen help CityLink Stuff-the-Bus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you visited the grocery store on Lindbergh Drive Sunday, you would have seen the Peoria Riverman and the President’s Cup trophy. The men were helping CityLink with their annual Stuff-The-Bus food drive. Shoppers were able to buy food items most needed this holiday,...
25newsnow.com
Normal’s purchase of Rivian vehicles becomes talking point in failed effort to reduce town’s tax levy
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal’s proposed tax levy, the amount of property taxes the town plans to collect next year, is unchanged from the current year. However, two town council members tried unsuccessfully to lower the levy. The council directed its staff Monday night to prepare a levy...
1470 WMBD
18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Crime Victims to host Healing Vigil and March amid Election Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Members of the community will gather to share experience of how violence is effecting those in the area locally leading up to the National #HealTheVote Days of Action. Starting Saturday, local crime survivors, families of crime victims, and leaders will start a march around the...
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
1470 WMBD
“George” makes the big screen
PEORIA, Ill. – The story of the man behind one of the most iconic businesses in downtown Peoria is getting the big screen treatment. That business is George’s Shoeshine, and owner George Manias — both the subject of the film “George,” by Matt Richmond. Richmond...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hiram Walker Distillery
Peoria earned the nickname, “The Whiskey City” by once being known as the alcohol distilling capital of the world. From 1844 to 1919 there were roughly 73 distilleries on the Peoria County tax roll. The big daddy of them all was Hiram Walker, located in downtown Peoria. Hiram...
