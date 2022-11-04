Read full article on original website
St. Lucie County strongly encourages barrier island residents to evacuate
As Tropical Storm Nicole closes in on Florida, St. Lucie County officials on Tuesday strongly encouraged residents who live on barrier islands and in low-lying areas and mobile homes to evacuate.
WPTV
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: South Florida Water Management District preparing for impact
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, the South Florida Water Management District is bracing for impact. Even though Nicole is not expected to bring as much force as Hurricane Ian — the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) isn’t taking any chances...its preparing for the worst.
cw34.com
Palm Beach residents concerned over beach erosion ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole comes with uncertainty from people living on the coast, especially for those who have never been through a tropical storm or hurricane before. As of Tuesday morning, conditions at the Juno Beach Pier were picking up. CBS12 meteorologists said winds were...
veronews.com
Shelters to open Wednesday ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
The Indian River County Emergency Services Department will open three shelters on Wednesday as Subtropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida’s east coast, according to the School District of Indian River County. The shelters will open at 7 a.m. The shelters are:. Treasure Coast Elementary: Special Needs Shelter, 8955...
cw34.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
WPTV
Treasure Coast residents prepare homes, shutters ahead of Nicole
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — JR Henry is ready for Christmas season, but he knows that hurricane season isn’t over yet. "I was here for (Hurricane) Andrew (in 1992)," Henry recalled. The Florida native said he's got metal shutters in the garage of his Fort Pierce rental home,...
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach
If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
cw34.com
Three Corners redevelopment up for voters in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Three Corners project in Vero Beach could be jumpstarted - or stopped in its tracks - on Election Day on Tuesday. The proposal would allow for commercial development on the properties at the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and 17th Street, along the Indian River Lagoon.
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region.
cw34.com
Police: 3 West Palm Beach girls missing from home in planned runaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three girls ran away together from their West Palm Beach homes on Monday. Detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department are trying to find them. Star Ulloa, 13, Savannah Dodd, 14, and Harlett Urbina, 12 were all last seen on Nov. 7.
cw34.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm— flooding being the biggest concern.
cw34.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Titusville, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas ...
visitindianrivercounty.com
Top Winter Events in Indian River County
Winter is upon us and we in Vero Beach, Fellsmere, and Sebastian have plenty of ways that you can welcome in the new season! We are very happy to announce that many events have returned since the pandemic, and we even have a new annual event that is kicking things off this year! Check out our list of the top events this season:
cw34.com
Sandi tree preparations begin for Holiday In Paradise display
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In just hours, the City of West Palm Beach is going to begin brining the holidays back to downtown! We're talking about Sandi tree and all the family fun that comes with it!. Starting Monday, the Great Lawn will be transformed for the...
