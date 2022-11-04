ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

WPTV

Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Shelters to open Wednesday ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

The Indian River County Emergency Services Department will open three shelters on Wednesday as Subtropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida’s east coast, according to the School District of Indian River County. The shelters will open at 7 a.m. The shelters are:. Treasure Coast Elementary: Special Needs Shelter, 8955...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Three Corners redevelopment up for voters in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Three Corners project in Vero Beach could be jumpstarted - or stopped in its tracks - on Election Day on Tuesday. The proposal would allow for commercial development on the properties at the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and 17th Street, along the Indian River Lagoon.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Titusville, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Top Winter Events in Indian River County

Winter is upon us and we in Vero Beach, Fellsmere, and Sebastian have plenty of ways that you can welcome in the new season! We are very happy to announce that many events have returned since the pandemic, and we even have a new annual event that is kicking things off this year! Check out our list of the top events this season:
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

