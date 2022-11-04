Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
pajaronian.com
Photo: Suspected car thief nabbed within minutes
A Pacific Gas & Electric worker untangles a guy wire from a tree that was knocked over by a reckless driver Sunday morning on Walker Street. Watsonville Police Sgt. Donny Thul said that around 11:15am a man reportedly stole a red Ford Mustang in front of Gold’s Gym on Westridge Drive at Harkins Slough Road. As he raced off, an alert WPD officer spotted the speeding car and give chase. The driver, identified as Ethan Benoit, 33, charged south on Harkins Slough Road and then onto Walker Street where he lost control near the corner of West 6th Street. The Mustang veered off the road and smashed through a wood fence, knocking out a 40-foot section before clipping a utility pole. The car then careened across 6th Street and collided with a large cypress tree, shearing it off at the base. That’s when the tree and Mustang both sailed into the rear of a parked Dodge SUV before tearing out an outlet pole guy wire. The tree and car came to a rest as they crushed in the corner of a tin building that is part of LaRosa Tortilla Factory. Thul said the driver suffered major injuries and was flown by CALSTAR helicopter to an out-of-county trauma center Thul said Benoit was on Post Release Community Supervision for previous stolen vehicles and had an active warrant. The incident is still under investigation.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy man suspected of shooting woman caught in Salinas
A Gilroy man considered armed and dangerous who was suspected of shooting a woman on Nov. 3 was nabbed in Salinas on Nov. 7, according to Gilroy Police. Undercover Gilroy Police officers spotted Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, as he was walking in the area of Griffin and Rianda streets in Salinas at about 11:45am, police said. Uniformed officers from the Salinas Police Department responded and took Martinez-Guerrero into custody without incident.
KSBW.com
Sand City man arrested for gun possession while out on bail
SEASIDE, Calif. — The Monterey Police Department arrested a Sand City man for gun and drug paraphernalia possession. 53-year-old Frank Gonzales was arrested on Oct. 21 after police served a search warrant related to gun and drug possession. Police say Gonzales committed several penal code violations, including having a...
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Watsonville Police arrested 57-year-old Angel Zuniga on DUI and hit and run charges thanks to local neighbors. Officers said Zuniga was driving a Dodge pickup truck as it crashed into eight parked vehicles in the area of Tuttle and Tharp Avenues. According to police, nobody was inside those parked The post Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
2 teens arrested with unserialized guns and gang paraphernalia in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Monday morning, SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies searched multiple homes in King City. According to the Soledad Police Department, five homes were searched by law enforcement from across Monterey County. Two 17-year-olds were found with unserialized guns and gang indicia. This violated their...
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
KSBW.com
Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest
Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which...
Police have located boy who went missing near Santa Clara City Hall
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- Police have located a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Santa Clara.Dominic Cassell was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to Santa Clara police.Police tweeted the boy was happily reunited with his family."We are pleased to inform you Dominic has been located and is being reunited with his family," the tweet said. "Thank you for your assistance to spread our message and help locate Dominic."
KTVU FOX 2
Suspicious device found at San Jose Salvation Army, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose police bomb squad unit is investigating the discovery of a suspicious device at a Salvation Army. Authorities said the device was found in the 700 block of West Taylor Street. Police said some evacuations were ordered, and a street closure is in place.
KSBW.com
Cal Fire firefighter dies in crash in San Benito County
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — An off-duty Cal Fire firefighter died in a crash Sunday in southern San Benito County, the sheriff's office reported on Monday. Kaci Adams, 24, was on his way home at the time of the crash. Adams had joined Cal Fire just five months ago.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 2, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:22 a.m. Property vandalism on El Camino Real. 1:40 p.m. Assault (fight between juveniles) on Elm Av. 12:20 a.m. DUI and unlicensed driver on 101 Frwy. 1:20 p.m. Multiple runaway juveniles on Apricot St. 7:22 p.m. Vehicle collision on 9th St.
KSBW.com
Gilroy police look for man suspected of shooting woman
GILROY, Calif. — Gilroy police are looking for a man they say shot a woman Thursday night. Officers responded to the shooting on Juniper Drive around 10 p.m. Investigators say the woman was shot at least once. She was taken to a trauma center with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.
Judge sentences Fentanyl dealer to 6 years for providing drug that led to fatal overdose
MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a convicted drug dealer to six years and three months in prison Monday for selling fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of someone in 2019, according to the Department of Justice.Matthew Sanchez, 27, pleaded guilty in June to two charges -- conspiracy to distribute alprazolam and fentanyl and with the distribution of fentanyl -- and admitted selling fentanyl to a fellow Monterey County resident who then died after taking the drug, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds.Sanchez admitted to selling drugs between June 2018 and October 2019, including after learning of the victim's death.anchez's co-defendant, Francisco Javier Schraidt Rodriguez, a former Mexican pharmacy employee, was also convicted of distributing the fentanyl-laced pills that killed the Monterey County victim and was earlier sentenced to 90 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila ordered Sanchez to serve three years of supervision following release from federal prison. Sanchez will surrender on Feb. 8, 2023, to begin serving his sentence, according to the announcement.
3 suspects arrested in Tuesday’s parking lot shooting in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Salinas report they have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the shooting Tuesday that put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street, where they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
Missing Los Banos man found dead inside car, deputies say
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing months ago in Los Banos has been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol found a 1999 Honda Accord in the Delta-Mendota Canal, just northwest of Los Banos. Investigators said they […]
Comments / 0