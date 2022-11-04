ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike

EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County

BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday

READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
READING, PA
Times News

Blakeslee man charged with stabbing mother multiple times

A 19-year-old Blakeslee man is charged with stabbing his mother at a Kidder Township motel Saturday night. Jonathan Sacerdote was charged after police said he admitted stabbing his 57-year-old mother “multiple times in the head and every single part of her body.”. State police at Fern Ridge were called...
BLAKESLEE, PA
FOX43.com

Son charged after allegedly stabbing mom

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Carbon County. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote stabbed his mother multiple times in the head just after 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Plateau Motel in Kidder Township. The victim was taken to the hospital; there's...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner dispatched to 2-car accident in Slate Belt

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has been dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Slate Belt. A Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed the crash began at 1:40 p.m. Sunday along North Delaware Drive at Berry Hollow Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township. Two cars were involved with multiple people taken to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries, the supervisor said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

