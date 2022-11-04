Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Recently resigned Bethlehem police detective charged with stalking, harassment
A former Bethlehem police detective is charged with stalking and harassing a civilian employee of the department with whom he had a previous relationship, the Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. Noah Klingborg, 27, of Bethlehem, is expected to surrender Tuesday afternoon at the police department prior to arraignment,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
N.J. man charged with killing Emmaus woman in crash on Route 611 in Slate Belt
A 53-year-old Morris County man was arraigned Monday evening on a charge of homicide by vehicle while impaired and related counts after the Jeep he was driving Sunday afternoon in Lower Mount Bethel Township crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Subaru head-on, killing the 27-year-old driver, Pennsylvania State Police report.
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police
The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
wrnjradio.com
4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
The latest on 9 seats up for grabs in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley
More local state Senate and House races than usual were contested in this first election with boundaries redrawn from 2020 U.S. Census results. The Lehigh Valley had three contested state Senate races and six contested state House races on the ballot Tuesday. Unofficial numbers posted on the election results websites...
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County teen charged with attempted homicide in stabbing of mother
KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother. State police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township. Police said the victim told troopers her son, Jonathan Sacerdote,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
Times News
Blakeslee man charged with stabbing mother multiple times
A 19-year-old Blakeslee man is charged with stabbing his mother at a Kidder Township motel Saturday night. Jonathan Sacerdote was charged after police said he admitted stabbing his 57-year-old mother “multiple times in the head and every single part of her body.”. State police at Fern Ridge were called...
skooknews.com
Saint Clair Man Wanted in Carbon County Taken into Custody by Borough Police
A Saint Clair man wanted in Carbon County on retail theft charges. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, Saint Clair Police served a warrant at 52 Ann Street in the borough for 50-Year-Old, Paul Lapinsky. Lapinsky was wanted by Mahoning Township Police in Carbon County on...
Smack Talk on the Street Led to Arrest Says St. Landry Sheriff's Officials
A gunshot victim alleges he was then assaulted by another person in a case that has several twists.
FOX43.com
Son charged after allegedly stabbing mom
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Carbon County. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote stabbed his mother multiple times in the head just after 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Plateau Motel in Kidder Township. The victim was taken to the hospital; there's...
WFMZ-TV Online
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
Coroner dispatched to 2-car accident in Slate Belt
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has been dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Slate Belt. A Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed the crash began at 1:40 p.m. Sunday along North Delaware Drive at Berry Hollow Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township. Two cars were involved with multiple people taken to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries, the supervisor said.
Tree on wires cuts power on Lafayette campus, among 100s affected in area
A tree down on wires Tuesday afternoon cut power to hundreds of properties in the Easton area. It began about 3 p.m. with the damage to wires along Tatamy Road, not far from a Met-Ed substation, according to Todd Meyers, spokesman for the FirstEnergy Co. utility provider. Lafayette College was...
Pedestrian, 45, Killed In Bucks County Hit-Run Crash: Report
A Bucks County man was killed in a hit-and-run accident late on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Cian McAuliffe, 45, of Levittown, was found dead along the 6900 block of Route 13 in Bristol Township just before 8:30 p.m., the outlet wrote. A vehicle has been...
