wdhn.com
Crash in Dothan stalls Saturday evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash on South Oates Street may have slowed down your Saturday night commute. Officials were called to a critical accident in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle was overturned in the median. Witnesses tell...
wdhn.com
Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 7, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. We’ll be flirting with record high temperatures today as most locations make it up to the mid 80s during the afternoon under mainly sunny skies. The current record high for this date (November 7th) here in Dothan is 84, and our forecasted high is 85, so there’s a chance we break a record at least here in the Circle City!
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
wdhn.com
Opening day turnout lower than expected
With Friday being the first day of the festival, and the second day now finished, vendors and officials were kept much busier on Saturday. Though off to a good start, Friday was not quite as busy as most were expecting. Many believe this to be due to the fact that many Wiregrass high schools were competing in football playoffs.
wdhn.com
Fifth day of the National Peanut Festival!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the fifth day of the National Peanut Festival, time to get out, ride some of the best rides around, and eat food that will make your mouth water!. The No Surrender Band will be at the Food Court Stage from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., playing all of your favorite hits.
Alabama man killed after truck drove through intersection, struck embankment
An Alabama man was killed when his truck struck an embankment Wednesday night. Alabama state troopers report that the single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Gin Road approximately 5 miles south of Dothan, Alabama. Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck driven by Larry Burk,...
wdhn.com
A big system is moving across the nation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a few degrees above seasonal norms again with most of us bottoming our in the middle 50s under mainly clear skies. Friday brings us another gorgeous day with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Besides being on the warm side, there’s honestly no better way to start off the National Peanut Festival festivities!
wdhn.com
Two Geneva H.S. students do extremely well in the 74th annual Destin Florida Fishing Rodeo
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Geneva High School students have made big waves in the 74th annual Destin Florida Fishing Rodeo. The young men have captured The Big Mack classic crown which is sponsored by McDonald’s restaurant corporation for the largest king mackerel. Will Sexton is a freshman...
wdhn.com
Two arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two are behind bars after being arrested for kidnapping a girl in Jackson County, Florida. Colby Jerome Jordan is accused of kidnapping a girl Friday evening. The two then met up with two other females, one of whom is Molly Michele Jarrett. The girl...
WSFA
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man killed when his car strikes building
An Alabama man was killed early Thursday morning after his car struck a building, state troopers said. Alabama state police said that Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, of Dothan, Alabama, was killed at approximately 1:17 a.m. Thursday when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata struck a curb and then crashed into a building.
wdhn.com
“That was never brought up in this conversation.” Woman linked to former Houston Co. attorney reaches plea deal
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A woman who was linked to a former Houston County Assistant District Attorney through social media pleaded guilty Monday afternoon even before a jury selection in her trial was finished. Jaime Connolly, a woman who had more than 21 drug charges from Houston County...
wdhn.com
Few more warm days before temperatures take a tumble
wdhn.com
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
wdhn.com
Cow wranglin’ and pig chasin’ at the Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Crowds went wild for the greased pig and calf scramble on Monday night. Area High School 4H and FFA students participated in the greased pig and calf scramble at the BankPlus arena at the Peanut Festival. 20 participants lined up in the first round to...
elba-clipper.com
Suspect in custody after Elba City School placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, Nov. 2nd
Coffee County – On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools. The suspect associated with the threat is now in custody and is currently being interviewed.
wdhn.com
It’s the greased pig scramble at the Peanut Festival!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Get your boots on Wiregrass, it’s the fourth day of the National Peanut Festival and you know what that means! It’s the greased pig scramble!. The Calf Scramble and the Greased Pig Scramble start at 7:00 p.m. at the BankPlus Arena on the festival grounds.
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
wtvy.com
Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspicious activity resulted in a drug arrest near Geneva High School. According to Geneva Police, on Wednesday November 2nd, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Azalea Street. The car was across the street from the High School and was occupied by Thomas Tew, 61-years-old of Graceville, Florida.
