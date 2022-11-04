ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Prayer service for our country on election eve

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A downtown Binghamton church is looking to promote peace and unity as we head into Election Day.

Christ Episcopal Church across from the Lost Dog is holding a Prayer Service for our Country on the Eve of the Election Monday afternoon.

It’s a non-partisan event open to people of all faith traditions.

Interim Rector Mother Katrina Grusell said that the purpose is to lay aside anxieties and worries and promote a spirit of cooperation and generosity.

Grusell said she’s been holding a similar service at other parishes for more than 20 years.

“It’s not specifically designed for this election but rather that every time we have an election, we recognize that unity is an important part of how we reconcile with one another,” said Grusell.

Grusell said that once the election is over, we will need to come together to deal with our community issues as one.

The service features music from organist Paul Cienniwa, hymns, scripture readings and special prayers for elected leaders.

The service begins at noon on Monday.

BINGHAMTON, NY
