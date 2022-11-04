Read full article on original website
Siblings hope to find a forever family to share their Christian faith
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for 18-year-old
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a man who may be a risk to himself. According to police, Gabriel Bordignon, 18, was last seen on November 5 on the 3800 block of William Penn Boulevard. That's in the Windsor Woods area of the...
Thursday at 6: 'HBCyoU Dolls' are creating a path of possibilities in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — A new line of dolls is catching people’s attention at nearby stores and they’re meant to represent people right here in Hampton Roads. They’re called “HBC-YOU DOLLS” to depict Historically Black Colleges and Universities and everyone who attended. The dolls come...
Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Subtropical storm Nicole to impact OBX later this …. 2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested...
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person last seen Monday
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person, Ezra Keshawn Faison, last seen Monday on Poppy Crescent
22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year
A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center. A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40...
2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront hotel room
A 2-year-old girl found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room in August died of antihistamine toxicity, according to the medical examiner.
Brothers arrested in Virginia Beach traffic shootout indicted by grand jury
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grand jury indicted two brothers accused of a traffic shootout earlier this year in Virginia Beach. Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan were arrested and charged for a June 27 shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard. An innocent bystander was shot but is expected to be OK.
Charges certified against man accused of Chesterfield hit-and-run
A Chesterfield judge certified charges against a man accused of running from the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
Man dies after shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning. According to the department, police officers went to the 3500 block of North Military Highway, around 2 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. Medics took him to Sentara...
Nonprofit brings in more than $1,500 at "Strike Out Domestic Violence" event
On Sunday, the nonprofit known as Help and Emergency Response, or HER, organized a bowling fundraiser at Pinboys in Virginia Beach to "Strike Out Domestic Violence."
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
1 seriously injured following shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
Police say the victim is being transported to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of the victim's injuries.
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
Two teens arrested in connection to shooting in VB that left one man dead
If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
