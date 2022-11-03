Read full article on original website
Related
Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?. The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count. In the coming days, bipartisan election officials...
More than 560,000 people voted early in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The countdown for Election Day is down to the hours. This is the first year South Carolinians were able to vote early without giving a reason why. According to the South Carolina Election Commission, 560,622 people voted early, or about 16.5% of all registered voters. In comparison, around 100,450 voted early in the June Primary.
WCNC
Election day: The do's and don'ts of voting in the midterm election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of you will head to the polls today to cast your ballot in the 2022 midterm election. However, before you head out, we want to remind you of some of the "do's and don'ts" of voting. Before you head to the polls, let's look at...
How to check if your ballot was counted in the 2022 midterm election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the 2022 midterm election. With so much at stake, including control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, tens of thousands of voters took advantage of early voting in North Carolina and South Carolina. So now...
WCNC
Your rights at the polls in North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
Voting organizers encourage Hispanic, Latino people to make voices heard at the polls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 2 million people participated in the early voting process in North Carolina. Now, polls are closed and the next time you can cast your ballot in person is on Tuesday, just a few days away. Meanwhile, get-out-the-vote campaigns continue across the region. Some local...
How organizations are helping voting become more accessible
Many think the fundamental right of voting is easy, but there are challenges that people forget. Voting absentee might be impossible for some without a permanent address. The individual might not have a solid address to receive the ballot in the mail. If you don't have a vehicle to drive to your polling spot or money to for public transportation, getting there might be a challenge.
Report shows how North and South Carolina Native Americans can improve economic resiliency
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the course of the pandemic, analysts discovered how COVID-19 exposed social inequalities from health care to the economy among different ethnic groups, including Native Americans. Dawson Her Many Horses, head of Native American Finance for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, talked to WCNC's Jane Monreal about...
WCNC
Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
South Carolina mother competes in NYC Marathon in honor of daughter who died from rare muscle condition
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — An Indian Land mother is racing for a mission in hopes of raising money to help further research in a rare muscle condition that cut her young daughter's life short. Kinsley was born five weeks premature back in Aug. 2015 and from that moment her...
WCNC
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. Check it out: These are the 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in recent years. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a...
Comments / 0