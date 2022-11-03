ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

More than 560,000 people voted early in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The countdown for Election Day is down to the hours. This is the first year South Carolinians were able to vote early without giving a reason why. According to the South Carolina Election Commission, 560,622 people voted early, or about 16.5% of all registered voters. In comparison, around 100,450 voted early in the June Primary.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Your rights at the polls in North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
How organizations are helping voting become more accessible

Many think the fundamental right of voting is easy, but there are challenges that people forget. Voting absentee might be impossible for some without a permanent address. The individual might not have a solid address to receive the ballot in the mail. If you don't have a vehicle to drive to your polling spot or money to for public transportation, getting there might be a challenge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
CHARLOTTE, NC
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. Check it out: These are the 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in recent years. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a...
GREENSBORO, NC

