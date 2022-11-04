Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?. The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count. In the coming days, bipartisan election officials...
WCNC
Your rights at the polls in North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
Watch 2022 election results coverage in the Carolinas
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, join the team from WCNC Charlotte for real-time election results from Charlotte and around the Carolinas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. You can watch our nonstop, live coverage across screens and devices:. On your...
WBTV
Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
newsnationnow.com
Pat Harrigan’s family ‘out to the four winds’ after shooting
(NewsNation) — A shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina home of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents is under investigation. Harrigan’s parents were watching Harrigan’s young children, ages 3 and 5, when a bullet shattered their laundry room window the night of Oct. 18. No one was physically injured.
You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”
Report shows how North and South Carolina Native Americans can improve economic resiliency
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the course of the pandemic, analysts discovered how COVID-19 exposed social inequalities from health care to the economy among different ethnic groups, including Native Americans. Dawson Her Many Horses, head of Native American Finance for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, talked to WCNC's Jane Monreal about...
WCNC
First steps to take after an accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The first few days after an accident can be a scary time. If you're unsure where to turn for help, reach out to Shane Smith Law they can help!. Attorney, Shane Smith...
carolinacoastonline.com
Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
The Republican candidate running for the NC House District 73 seat in Cabarrus County has filed two cease-and-desist letters against his Democratic opponent and her campaign, accusing her of running false ads against him. The original mailer and current TV ad depict Brian Echevarria with a fake mug shot, accusing...
Anson County Democratic Party Sheriff nominee voided by state
WADESBORO — The Anson County Democratic Party’s selection of Sgt. Gerald Cannon to succeed Sheriff Landric Reid has been overturned by the North Carolina Democratic Party. On Oct. 8, the Anson County Democratic Party gathered at an Executive Committee meeting to vote for the individual that would succeed Sheriff Landric Reid’s unfinished term following his passing. Their selection would become acting Sheriff in December. Following that meeting, a complaint was filed with the NC Democratic Party Council of Review.
WCNC
Long lines at Union County polling place for 2022 midterms
Voters in Union County lined up early to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. Meghan Bragg has an update on the turnout.
whqr.org
Gaston mine would supply needed lithium, but neighbors fight it
There's a race on to mine lithium in the U.S. for electric vehicle batteries. It's part of the fight to slow global warming — and to some people a matter of national security. But to neighbors, a proposed mine in Gaston County is an impending environmental disaster. Piedmont Lithium...
WCNC
Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
Matthews official concerned taxpayer money was spent improperly to promote referendum
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A town leader in Matthews believes her colleague used taxpayer money to promote bond referendums on the ballot. The town spent $1,750 to design a website and a logo with the message “Moving Matthews Forward.”. The logo itself doesn’t say to vote yes, but Commissioner...
WBTV
“This is what democracy looks like”: East Meck students organize a “March to the Poll”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local group of high school students are doing their part to encourage everyone, regardless of their age, to have their voices heard at the polls this election season. The East Mecklenburg NAACP club organized a “March to the Poll” event Thursday afternoon to encourage any...
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
WCNC
Age Isn't What It Used To Be
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are starting to view age differently as age becomes less limiting. Age no longer determines someone’s life choices. People used to be grandparents by 50, now they might be having their first baby! People are able to stay productive for longer, since we are living younger for longer.
fortmillsun.com
Critical Race Theory & DEI are Debated by School Board Candidates
Where do Fort Mill School Board candidates stand on the teaching of critical race theory and the policy of DEI?. We asked them, based on a question sent to us by a reader who inquired about the candidates’ positions on CRT as well as DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
WBTV
Following news that gunshot fired at parents’ home, Republican candidate Harrigan speaks
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after news broke that a gunshot had been fired at his parents’ home in Hickory, Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan spoke to WBTV about the incident. Harrigan is currently vying for a seat in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. The alleged incident...
