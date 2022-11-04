WADESBORO — The Anson County Democratic Party’s selection of Sgt. Gerald Cannon to succeed Sheriff Landric Reid has been overturned by the North Carolina Democratic Party. On Oct. 8, the Anson County Democratic Party gathered at an Executive Committee meeting to vote for the individual that would succeed Sheriff Landric Reid’s unfinished term following his passing. Their selection would become acting Sheriff in December. Following that meeting, a complaint was filed with the NC Democratic Party Council of Review.

