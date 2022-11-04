ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Your rights at the polls in North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Watch 2022 election results coverage in the Carolinas

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, join the team from WCNC Charlotte for real-time election results from Charlotte and around the Carolinas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. You can watch our nonstop, live coverage across screens and devices:. On your...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
newsnationnow.com

Pat Harrigan’s family ‘out to the four winds’ after shooting

(NewsNation) — A shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina home of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents is under investigation. Harrigan’s parents were watching Harrigan’s young children, ages 3 and 5, when a bullet shattered their laundry room window the night of Oct. 18. No one was physically injured.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First steps to take after an accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The first few days after an accident can be a scary time. If you're unsure where to turn for help, reach out to Shane Smith Law they can help!. Attorney, Shane Smith...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Anson County Democratic Party Sheriff nominee voided by state

WADESBORO — The Anson County Democratic Party’s selection of Sgt. Gerald Cannon to succeed Sheriff Landric Reid has been overturned by the North Carolina Democratic Party. On Oct. 8, the Anson County Democratic Party gathered at an Executive Committee meeting to vote for the individual that would succeed Sheriff Landric Reid’s unfinished term following his passing. Their selection would become acting Sheriff in December. Following that meeting, a complaint was filed with the NC Democratic Party Council of Review.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Age Isn't What It Used To Be

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are starting to view age differently as age becomes less limiting. Age no longer determines someone’s life choices. People used to be grandparents by 50, now they might be having their first baby! People are able to stay productive for longer, since we are living younger for longer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Critical Race Theory & DEI are Debated by School Board Candidates

Where do Fort Mill School Board candidates stand on the teaching of critical race theory and the policy of DEI?. We asked them, based on a question sent to us by a reader who inquired about the candidates’ positions on CRT as well as DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

