Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist killed after collision with dump truck in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Sarasota man was killed when his bicycle collided with a dump truck early Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Police said the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Pineapple Avenue and approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard. The dump truck entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Boulevard.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
VALRICO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies find missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
BRADENTON, FL
Beach Beacon

Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death

CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The agency says officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Reportedly, officers saw a vehicle leaving...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

