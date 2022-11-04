Read full article on original website
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakleand.
Man dies after falling in front of oncoming car near Lakeland: sheriff’s office
A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Bicyclist killed after collision with dump truck in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Sarasota man was killed when his bicycle collided with a dump truck early Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Police said the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Pineapple Avenue and approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard. The dump truck entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Boulevard.
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after being found with 'upper body trauma' in Tampa
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from "upper body trauma," according to the Tampa Police Department.
Bicyclist dies after colliding with dump truck, police say
A crash involving a bicyclist and dump truck on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. is being investigated, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies find missing teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
Beach Beacon
Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death
CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
10NEWS
Police investigating deadly crash involving Hart bus
Tampa police are currently investigating a deadly crash involving a HART bus. Drivers are warned to avoid the area.
Hernando stabbing suspect wanted to ‘put the fear of God’ in victim, deputies say
A Hernando County stabbing suspect who threatened to "Put the fear of God" in another person is behind bars after an altercation broke out over a woman, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
2 people hit, killed by car in St. Pete crash, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair and a man crossing a street in St. Petersburg were struck and killed by a car at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say. The crash occurred on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South when the car hit the two people, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say
SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The agency says officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Reportedly, officers saw a vehicle leaving...
Northbound lanes of Howard Frankland bridge reopen after crash
The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge were partially closed as first responders responded to an incident
Tampa PD Investigating Overnight Homicide After Man Found Dead On Underpass
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating an overnight shooting homicide that left one man dead. According to police, on Sunday, at 1:57 AM, Tampa Police were dispatched to the underpass at W. Hillsborough Ave and N. Dale Mabry Hwy for the report of an
29-year-old arrested, charged with allegedly killing his mother in St. Pete
One person is in custody after officials launched a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a 60-year-old woman, St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Mulberry Walmart Jewelry Thief Who Got Away On Bike
MULBERRY, Fla.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help to identify the man in the above photo. According to the detective investigating this case, this man stole two jewelry items from the Mulberry Walmart store on October 28th and then fled the area on
Woman In Wheelchair And Man Struck, Killed Crossing 4th St. S In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman in a wheelchair and a man were crossing 4th St. S. near 14th Ave. S., when a sedan struck both of them around 9:30 pm on Saturday. Police say that both pedestrians died at the scene of the crash.
Police: St. Pete man fugitive to be featured on TV show
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man accused of killing his girlfriend last year who is still at large will be featured this Wednesday on the show "In Pursuit with John Walsh," according to the St. Pete Police Department. Benjamin "Bambi" Williams, 39, is wanted for reportedly shooting...
