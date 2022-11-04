SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO