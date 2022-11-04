Read full article on original website
Camp Bow Wow holds grand opening
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A business in Lackawanna County has gone to the dogs. Camp Bow Wow hosted its grand opening Sunday in Moosic. The business is the brainchild of a mother and daughter team who saw the need for a doggy daycare and overnight camp for pooches. The...
Black Ties for White Coats Gala makes return
WILKES-BARRE — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its Black Ties for White Coats Gala on Saturday to raise money for student scholarships. The formal event, held at the Mohegan Sun Pocono, filled the ball room with bright color, plenty...
Turning back the clocks, a four-person job for this Luzerne County business
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday is the night. Turning back the clock one hour to gain that precious hour of sleep, but for one local business, it’s a lot more than one clock. Reporter Thomas Battle went to Ye Old Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas to talk to them about this busy […]
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Holiday Light Show in our Area!
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! from November 18 - January 1, 2023 at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA. This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With...
Kingston officer dazed after being punched in head
KINGSTON — A Kingston police officer was dazed after being punched three times in the head by a man who initiated a foot chase Sunday. Police responded to a report of a trespasser in the rear yard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The homeowner told police the man threatened her after she told him to leave. She described the trespasser as wearing a black parka jacket and gray shorts.
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
thehighlandernews.org
Mis Main Eats: Anthony’s Restaurant in Old Forge
When writing this column, I like to cover restaurants that are either local or within a reasonable driving distance from campus. While this restaurant is certainly drive-able, it’s not exactly the closest, but it holds a special place in my heart. Anthony’s in Old Forge is an Italian restaurant....
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
18-Footer Ships to Longwood Gardens Amid Christmas Tree Price Hikes
Crystal Spring Tree Farm sold its first tree of the season to Longwood Gardens.Image via ABC 16. As people begin prepping for the holiday season, Crystal Spring Tree Farm in East Lehighton, Pa. just shipped is first tree, an 18-footer, to Longwood Gardens, writes Amanda Eustice for ABC 16.
WOLF
Section of Lake Scranton Walking Path to Temporarily Close
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that part of the walking path around the Lake Scranton reservoir will temporarily close to pedestrian traffic on Thursday, November 10. The walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small...
WFMZ-TV Online
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
House candidate dies day before election
Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
Police ID killer, victims in Saturday's shooting
Unityville, Pa. — A man shot his wife, the drove to his sister's house and killed her before shooting an acquaintance in a deadly rampage Saturday morning, according to police. Brian Taylor was eventually killed by state troopers in a standoff, said State Trooper Lauren Lesher. Officers were called to a home on State Route 118 shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a female shooting victim. Taylor had shot...
DA investigating report of someone placing 4 ballots in drop box
The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident in which an individual dropped multiple ballots into a drop box on Friday. Employees of the county election bureau noticed someone place four ballots into the ballot drop box located inside the election bureau office on Friday afternoon, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a press release. “The ballots were segregated, and the Election Bureau notified the office of the...
At state’s urging, Luzerne County notifying mail voters with outer envelope defects
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For the first time, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau is attempting to notify voters before Election Day if their mail ballots have outer envelope defects preventing them from being accepted. Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman publicly issued a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
pahomepage.com
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 11/6
Monday will be a slightly cooler, but much sunnier day full of beautiful weather. Lots of sunshine in our forecast for a few days. Monday will be a slightly cooler, but much sunnier day full of beautiful weather. Lots of sunshine in our forecast for a few days. Officials warn...
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The vote count in Luzerne County got a late start Tuesday because the court-ordered voting was extended until 10:00 p.m. It all had to do with a paper shortage at some polling places. Many voters are asking, how could this possibly happen? Luzerne County has had problems in recent elections that […]
