Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Voting guide for Campbell County General Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Campbell County’s General Election in 2022. Election Day voting will take place today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters casting ballots today must vote at their local precincts, not Campbell...
county17.com
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Jerry R. Means
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/4/2022-11/6/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6:. At 3:44 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 8:18 a.m. to the 1800 block of Cliff Davis Drive for an activated fire alarm.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Lawrence...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Nov. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). 24/7 violation, Nov. 7, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. A 47-year-old woman was arrested...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Nov. 4, Sage Valley Junior High, GPD. A 12-year-old male was cited...
county17.com
Registration for dual language immersion kindergarten lottery due Jan. 13
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Registration has begun for the Campbell County School District’s dual language immersion lottery. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 15 of their kindergarten year to register for kindergarten, a flier said. Grandfathered siblings must also complete this registration, to ensure the district can expect their attendance.
county17.com
Memories of Irene
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Irene Gakwa. Her name and the story of her disappearance one spring evening in Campbell County have captivated the hearts, minds, and imaginations of thousands. The same question is being asked, time and again: where is Irene? It’s been asked in dozens of news publications, it’s...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Nov. 7
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Man intentionally crashes vehicle into another, arrested for stalking, property destruction
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man is in custody after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another to keep a woman from leaving early this morning on Highway 14-16, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The man, 41-year-old Jesse Jenson, reportedly arrived at the location shortly after 3 a.m....
county17.com
Rockpile Museum announces registration date for annual Christmas Craft Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Registration for this year’s Christmas Craft Day at the Rockpile Museum will begin Nov. 29, the museum announced. Christmas Crafts Family Day at the Rockpile Museum will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, but registration is required for the event. That registration will open to the public on Nov. 29, the museum said.
county17.com
Campbell County average gas price down 3 cents as national average starts rising again
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a national average gas price increase of 6.2 cents from last week, Campbell County saw its average price fall an additional 3 cents. The national increase this week to $3.78 per gallon brought an end to a three-week decline, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports. The national average is down 11.5 cents from a month ago but stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
county17.com
TerraPower completes $830M equity raise
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Nuclear innovation company TerraPower completed an equity raise of $830 million. That included $750 million in the first phase of the fundraise and $80 million through additional investors, according to a Nov. 3 TerraPower news release. SK Inc. and SK Innovation, together “SK,” and TerraPower founder Bill Gates led the fundraise, which enables the development, demonstration and deployment of TerraPower’s NatriumTM reactor,1 the TerraPower Isotopes® program and the Molten Chloride Fast Reactor experiment. It will continue to be a privately held company, the release said.
Comments / 0