beckershospitalreview.com
Medicaid, Medicare hospital funding not reaching marginalized communities, study finds
CMS payments designed to help hospitals cover the costs of uncompensated care and improve health outcomes are not fully reaching underserved communities, researchers wrote in a Nov. 4 letter for JAMA Network Open. The researchers, from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School...
beckershospitalreview.com
Canceled surgeries and mishandled meds: How ransomware attacks affect patient safety
Ransomware attacks have become one of the biggest threats to cybersecurity for industries around the world, but none has the kind of potential for harm as attacks on hospitals, as they can lead to delay in patient care, compromised protected health information and canceled procedures, NBC News reported Nov. 7.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why more physicians are unionizing
While labor actions during the pandemic have more often involved nurses and other healthcare professionals, physicians are increasingly involved in union activities, including votes to unionize. There are various factors underlying the trend. Physicians are seeking greater investments by hospitals in working conditions, staffing and other resources needed to provide...
beckershospitalreview.com
For the first time, researchers infuse lab-grown blood into humans
In a medical first, researchers in the U.K. have transfused lab-grown blood into two people as part of a clinical trial, CNBC reported Nov. 7. The individuals received doses of the lab-grown red blood cells equivalent to a few teaspoons — the first stage of a larger trial designed to see how it compares to standard blood infusions. If proven safe and effective, manufactured blood cells could revolutionize treatments for people with blood disorders such as sickle cell and those with rare blood types, researchers said in a Nov. 7 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai, Memorial Sloan Kettering find new treatment for recurring blood cancer
New York City-based Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center researchers identified therapies that can help patients with recurring blood cancer multiple myeloma who have already tried one form of CAR-T therapy, Science Daily reported Nov. 4. The study, published in Blood, followed a large group of multiple myeloma...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital pharmacists press CMS on reimbursement
In an effort to secure clearer reimbursement rules for pharmacists who provide COVID-19 services, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists met with CMS Nov. 7 during a discussion focused on Medicaid services. As part of the larger trend of pharmacy groups and retail chains looking to broaden the scope of...
beckershospitalreview.com
The Importance of Giving Patients a Partner on Their Specialty Pharmacy Journey
Patients with chronic conditions, rare diseases or who otherwise have a need for specialty medications to improve their health are faced with many roadblocks. Specialty drug prices are rising, copays are increasing and patient financial programs are experiencing intense scrutiny, payment cuts and manufacturer restrictions. Having a dedicated pharmacy professional to help them navigate these roadblocks is crucial in a patient’s care journey.
beckershospitalreview.com
Glasses chart nurse stress levels at Texas hospital
Researchers at College Station-based Texas A&M University are monitoring nurses' eye movements with special glasses. They hope the results will point to causes of stress and burnout, according to a Nov. 8 article on the university's news site. Farzan Sasangohar, PhD, associate professor of industrial and systems engineering, and his...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Never lose your "why"': How Cleveland Clinic's 1st chief caregiver officer is tackling staff engagement
When Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, became Cleveland Clinic's first chief caregiver officer in June 2020, she was tasked with leading strategic development and implementation of employee engagement during the thick of the pandemic. Today, she continues this responsibility — and oversees daily operations for human resources and nursing teams — while keeping in mind lessons she's learned along the way.
beckershospitalreview.com
A man in the UK had COVID-19 for 411 days. Genetic sequencing provided a cure.
British researchers were able to cure a man who had chronic COVID-19 for more than 411 days, The Washington Post reported Nov. 4. The 59-year-old patient had a weakened immune system due to a kidney transplant and use of immunosuppressant drugs. He originally tested positive in December 2020 and continued to test positive through January 2022.
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 cases to jump 39% by Nov. 17, Mayo forecasts
COVID-19 cases are projected to increase by nearly 40 percent over the next two weeks, though it's still unclear whether hospitalizations and deaths may follow suit in November, according to national disease modeling. Three forecasts to know:. Cases: Daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 39 percent in the next...
beckershospitalreview.com
400,000 affected as Defense health plan drops 15K pharmacies
About a fourth of the pharmacies that are part of the Defense Department's health plan, Tricare, have been dropped, which could affect more than 400,000 military beneficiaries, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 8. In late October, Express Scripts — the pharmacy benefit manager for Tricare — cut out nearly 15,000...
beckershospitalreview.com
Columbia U, Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital name critical care chief
Dr. Hülya Bayır has been named chief of the division of critical care and hospital medicine for the pediatrics department at New York City-based Columbia University's college of physicians and surgeons, as well as for Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Dr....
