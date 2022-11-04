In a medical first, researchers in the U.K. have transfused lab-grown blood into two people as part of a clinical trial, CNBC reported Nov. 7. The individuals received doses of the lab-grown red blood cells equivalent to a few teaspoons — the first stage of a larger trial designed to see how it compares to standard blood infusions. If proven safe and effective, manufactured blood cells could revolutionize treatments for people with blood disorders such as sickle cell and those with rare blood types, researchers said in a Nov. 7 news release.

