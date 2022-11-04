ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi Calls Attack On Husband “A Flame Fueled By Misinformation,” Says It Will Factor Into Her Decision Over Post-Midterm Future

In her first interview since the attack on her husband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that it was the result of “a flame fueled by misinformation,” as evidence shows the suspect embraced far-right conspiracy theories. Paul Pelosi, 82, is home and recovering from the early-morning October 28 attack at their San Francisco home after being struck in the head with a hammer. David DePape has pleaded not guilty to a number of state and federal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. Related Story Broadcast Network News Streaming Services Ready For Their...
HOLLYWOOD, CA
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Gen Z Is Officially in Congress With 25-Year-Old Gun Violence Survivor’s Victory

Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old gun violence survivor, was elected to Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday night, making him the first Gen Z-er and first Afro-Cuban to serve in Congress. The historically blue House seat was previously held by Val Demings, who lost to Marco Rubio in the Senate race Tuesday night. Frost started working on gun reform activism in high school and was a national organizing director at March for Our Lives, the youth-led movement started in the wake of the Parkland school massacre. He told HuffPost recently that he was initially reluctant when local organizers urged him to run, partly due to “internalized ageism,” but was inspired to after connecting with his birth mother, who gave him up for adoption as she battled addiction with no access to health care. “TODAY, GEN-Z IS GOING TO CONGRESS BAYBEEEE,” he tweeted Tuesday. “... We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future...”TODAY, GEN-Z IS GOING TO CONGRESS BAYBEEEE pic.twitter.com/AWHrQoiC80— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
FLORIDA STATE
KTEN.com

House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump's vehicle on January 6

The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump's presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy