Nancy Pelosi Calls Attack On Husband “A Flame Fueled By Misinformation,” Says It Will Factor Into Her Decision Over Post-Midterm Future
In her first interview since the attack on her husband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that it was the result of “a flame fueled by misinformation,” as evidence shows the suspect embraced far-right conspiracy theories. Paul Pelosi, 82, is home and recovering from the early-morning October 28 attack at their San Francisco home after being struck in the head with a hammer. David DePape has pleaded not guilty to a number of state and federal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. Related Story Broadcast Network News Streaming Services Ready For Their...
'I never thought it would be Paul': Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard her husband had been attacked
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed how she got the news that her husband, Paul, had been attacked, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was "very scared" when there was a knock on the door from Capitol Police. Pelosi said in her first sit-down interview since the attack that she had...
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Joe Biden's latest gaffe plays right into Republicans' hands
President Joe Biden once called himself a "gaffe machine" -- and his latest slip-up is a whopper.
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
Gen Z Is Officially in Congress With 25-Year-Old Gun Violence Survivor’s Victory
Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old gun violence survivor, was elected to Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday night, making him the first Gen Z-er and first Afro-Cuban to serve in Congress. The historically blue House seat was previously held by Val Demings, who lost to Marco Rubio in the Senate race Tuesday night. Frost started working on gun reform activism in high school and was a national organizing director at March for Our Lives, the youth-led movement started in the wake of the Parkland school massacre. He told HuffPost recently that he was initially reluctant when local organizers urged him to run, partly due to “internalized ageism,” but was inspired to after connecting with his birth mother, who gave him up for adoption as she battled addiction with no access to health care. “TODAY, GEN-Z IS GOING TO CONGRESS BAYBEEEE,” he tweeted Tuesday. “... We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future...”TODAY, GEN-Z IS GOING TO CONGRESS BAYBEEEE pic.twitter.com/AWHrQoiC80— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Republican Nicole Malliotakis defends NY-11 seat
The incumbent maintained her status as New York City's lone Republican House member.
House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump's vehicle on January 6
The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump's presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of its...
