Ja Morant is one of the most entertaining and funny players in the modern NBA. The whole world got to see that last season as Morant had a breakout season with the Grizzlies. Not only did Memphis have the second-best record in the NBA with Ja in MVP talks, but they were also the team that wasn't afraid of anyone or anything. This season, that includes the referees.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO