ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Christmas relief shipment to Ukraine

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGaPW_0izCHFLU00

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The season of giving is upon us, but instead of sending presents this year, why not a shipping container?

The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Johnson City is stocking and sending a shipping container to war torn Ukraine in time for Christmas.

Father Teodor Czabala Junior said that during war, basic needs are a gift.

The church is hoping for donations of new items such as clothing, dried foods, blankets, hygiene products, and medical supplies.

Czabala said that Sacred Heart has already sent 3 containers, totaling over 75,000 pounds of donated items, and hopes to reach over 100,000 by Christmas.

Czabala said, “”Which is why we are, we thought we were going to stop with our third container in August, but as we are getting closer to Christmas and people are thinking about helping others, we thought it would be nice to maybe get a fourth container together, a Christmas container, specifically for the wounded soldiers.”

Czabala mentioned that since the war is slowly progressing, there have been shifts in momentum both on the battlefield and here in the states.

Donations will be accepted up until Sacred Heart’s Christmas Bazaar, on Saturday December 5th.
You can drop off donations at the Church Hall on Tuesday’s from 6 to 10 p.m. and on Wednesday’s from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you have a smaller donation, feel free to leave it at the door of the church hall.

Clothing items accepted for donations include new blankets, towels, pillows, winter hats, coats, gloves, socks, underwear, long underwear, thermal shirts, thermal pants, pajamas, and fleece sweaters for children up to age 18.

Dried foods that are accepted for donations include oatmeal, rice, ramen, cereal, nuts, dried fruits, nutrition bars, tea, coffee, baby food, and chocolate.

Accepted hygiene products include toothbrushes, soaps, shampoos, conditioner, hand towels, shaving cream, razors, and diapers.

Accepted medical supplies include crutches, walkers, braces, ace wraps, antibiotic cream, gauzes, wound care products, cold/flu medicine, and over the counter drugs.

If you have a question regarding whether a certain item is accepted, contact the church rectory at (607) 797-6293.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Food Rescue Continues to Serve Community

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and local volunteers are making sure no family goes unfed. Every Saturday, Binghamton Food Rescue sets up outside of the NOMA Community Center. Volunteers offer a range of food, from fresh produce to canned goods. Much of the food comes from local restaurants,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Sophia Resciniti candidate profile

Sophia Resciniti is a social worker, educator, mother, and wife of a local businessman, Paul Resciniti of Resciniti Cleaners which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year. Resciniti is also an immigrant, having come to this country from Greece in the 1980's. She says having all of these diverse viewpoints helps her to connect with voters.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy