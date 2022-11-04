Read full article on original website
Vermonters vote in the historic 2022 general election
Voting concludes Tuesday in an election that will decide the future of Vermont’s congressional representation and could lead to changes to the state constitution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters vote in the historic 2022 general election.
Democrats and Progressives on track to keep their supermajority in the Vermont Senate
The two parties entered the night with 23 seats. Republicans needed to flip four districts to dismantle the Democrats’ veto-proof majority. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democrats and Progressives on track to keep their supermajority in the Vermont Senate.
Grace Oedel: Care, justice for farmworkers are critical for agricultural economy
How will we ensure that the future will be just — and fed? How will we stand for both farmers and farm workers for our state to be a place where agriculture can flourish? Read the story on VTDigger here: Grace Oedel: Care, justice for farmworkers are critical for agricultural economy .
Vermont House results: Legislative balance of power hinges on key races
Democrats and Progressives need a combined 100 seats to win a supermajority in the House — and reliably override vetoes. Republicans have been aiming to secure 51 seats so they can sustain vetoes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House results: Legislative balance of power hinges on key races.
Solution seeks a problem
The push by gun control advocates for town-level gun control is a bad solution looking for a problem that does not exist. Vermont has a very high gun ownership rate and a very low gun crime rate, both absolute and per capita. Gun laws just make it harder for law-abiding citizens and do nothing to stop criminals.
Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer
Pieciak is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to lead the office, which oversees the state’s investments, manages its debt and cash flow, issues bonds and administers three public pension systems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer.
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses. It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house. They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and...
Vermont Proposal 2: Abolish slavery - See results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters have an important decision to make this year as to whether or not they want toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. If voters say “yes” to Prop 2, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to...
Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont
The popular incumbent defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel, who is best known for her activism around housing and the opioid epidemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont.
Charity Clark wins race to become Vermont’s attorney general
Clark defeated first-time Republican candidate Mike Tagliavia to become the first woman elected attorney general in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Charity Clark wins race to become Vermont’s attorney general.
$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress. Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”. “What’s...
Vermont voters pass constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting slavery
Partial results released Tuesday night by the Secretary of State’s Office showed supporters of Proposal 2 outnumbering opponents 82%-11%. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont voters pass constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting slavery.
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time, and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
Bill Schubart: Vermont needs a new model for its health care system
Education, prevention and serious regulation of pharma and the chemical and industrial food industries — that’s the only way to reduce the chronic diseases that drive so much health care expense now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Vermont needs a new model for its health care system.
David Zuckerman wins a 2nd round as lieutenant governor
The Progressive/Democrat held the same office for two terms before vacating the seat in 2020 to run for governor. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman wins a 2nd round as lieutenant governor.
Rare Bear Attack in Vermont Stopped Thanks to a Heavy-Duty Flashlight
A Vermont resident is currently in recovery after she says she experienced a bear attack outside of her condominium complex. According to Brattleboro Reformer, Sarah Dietl was out with her dog for a walk on Wednesday (November 2nd). The dog chased a cub up a tree, which caused the mama bear to attack Dietl. The 43-year-old woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, which has been deemed rare. There have only four bear attacks in Vermont and this is the second one to occur in 2022.
What you need to know about new wind and transmission line proposals for Northern Maine
Mars Hill Wind, south of Presque Isle, is one of only a handful of large renewable energy projects in Northern Maine, where the cost of exporting power is high. Photo courtesy Reed & Reed. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor,...
