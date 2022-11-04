ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Solution seeks a problem

The push by gun control advocates for town-level gun control is a bad solution looking for a problem that does not exist. Vermont has a very high gun ownership rate and a very low gun crime rate, both absolute and per capita. Gun laws just make it harder for law-abiding citizens and do nothing to stop criminals.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer

Pieciak is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to lead the office, which oversees the state’s investments, manages its debt and cash flow, issues bonds and administers three public pension systems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses. It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house. They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Proposal 2: Abolish slavery - See results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters have an important decision to make this year as to whether or not they want toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. If voters say “yes” to Prop 2, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Sanders: An election of huge consequence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress. Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”. “What’s...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations

Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time, and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Bear Attack in Vermont Stopped Thanks to a Heavy-Duty Flashlight

A Vermont resident is currently in recovery after she says she experienced a bear attack outside of her condominium complex. According to Brattleboro Reformer, Sarah Dietl was out with her dog for a walk on Wednesday (November 2nd). The dog chased a cub up a tree, which caused the mama bear to attack Dietl. The 43-year-old woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, which has been deemed rare. There have only four bear attacks in Vermont and this is the second one to occur in 2022.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy