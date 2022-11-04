Read full article on original website
Related
VTDigger
Howard Center appoints Beth Holden as Chief Client Services Officer
Burlington, VT— Howard Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Holden, MS, LCMHC, LADC, as Chief Client Services Officer following a competitive national search. Holden is Howard Center’s current Director of Home and Community Services, providing leadership and ensuring clinical best practices in a range of programs serving children and families. In her new role, Holden will oversee Howard Center’s full range of more than 50 programs and services.
VTDigger
Londonderry area residents and workers are invited to provide input on housing needs
Londonderry, VT, November 3, 2022 – The Town of Londonderry is conducting a community housing survey to help the town understand critical housing needs and help create solutions to the town’s housing challenges. Findings from the community survey will be incorporated into a housing plan for the town that will be completed early in 2023.
VTDigger
LoveYourBrain launches second annual Mindset Challenge
EMBARGOED UNTIL Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at 9am ET. Press Contact: Laurel Crosby, Director of Development and Communications. LoveYourBrain Launches Second Annual Mindset Challenge. Free program supports the brain injury community to find balance and mental well-being, with a chance to win exclusive prizes. Norwich, VT - The LoveYourBrain Foundation,...
Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital
The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼
Jonathan Farrell will take over as executive director this month at the Burlington-based agency following the retirement of longtime director Rita Markley. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers. Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT...
VTDigger
Burlington City Council approves new racial equity director
Kim Carson gained final approval to become Burlington’s next head of racial equity, inclusion and belonging on Monday night. The City Council vote was unanimous. “Kim has charisma,” said Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7. “She also has the professional experience and the know-how that will heavily invest in the much needed work to rebuild the REIB department and to do its important work of leading efforts of creating a more just Burlington.”
VTDigger
Olive H. Frost, lifelong Putney resident, Putney Fire Department Auxiliary starting member, great-grandmother
Olive H. Frost, a lifelong resident of Putney, VT, died peacefully Sunday morning, October 30, 2022 at Pine Heights, she had just turned 99 years old. Olive was born in East Putney on September 26, 1923. The daughter of Bertie and Delphine Wright Phelps. Olive worked in many jobs prior...
Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again
After getting $5 million in taxpayer money for renovations, Becket/VPI will also be contracting with the state to operate this facility for six individuals for approximately $3.9 million per year. That translates to $1,774 per bed per night every single day, whether it’s occupied or not. Read the story on VTDigger here: Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again.
Chittenden County weighs $22 million recycling center bond, but ballots have been hard to come by
Though Vermont has embraced universal mail-in balloting for some elections, waste districts are not included. Chittenden Solid Waste District officials are hoping voters will show up in person on Tuesday to vote for a new recycling center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County weighs $22 million recycling center bond, but ballots have been hard to come by.
mynbc5.com
Ticonderoga residents speak out after announcement that Senior Bus will not run on Election Day
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — If you plan to vote in person on Nov. 8, it is a good idea to plan ahead on how to get there. But in Ticonderoga, some residents are having trouble doing just that, as the Senior Bus will not be operating on election day, unlike in previous years.
The Local Opens at Camp Meade in Middlesex
A new wine and beer shop opened in Middlesex on Thursday, November 3, bringing a bit of buzz to Camp Meade's community and business hub at 961 Route 2. The Local occupies the space most recently used as additional café seating for neighboring Red Hen Baking. It stocks Vermont beer staples and wines at various price points, highlighting producers who use sustainable practices. An attached tasting room serving small plates and wine and beer by the glass will open soon.
iBerkshires.com
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
Dan Castrigano: It’s negligence not to have a climate plan for Burlington airport
My stance on aviation emissions and the climate emergency is not my opinion. It is what scientists of the world are telling us we must do in order to maintain a habitable planet. It really is that simple. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dan Castrigano: It’s negligence not to have a climate plan for Burlington airport.
WCVB
Great art and odd finds at Vermont's Shelburne Museum
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheShelburne Museum is a total and utter mind-blowing experience. A Collection of Collections, the Museum is one of the foremost repositories of American Folk Art anywhere. It's the visionary creation of founder Electra Havemeyer Webb. And that’s not even including the Monets, Manets, the works of Degas, Corot, and of course the Ticonderoga. [favorite of Ryan Miller of Guster]
Don Keelan: Is a new home affordable at even $200 per square foot?
Interest rates and costs will eventually come down, and maybe this time, Vermont can do what it should have done a generation ago: build workforce housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Don Keelan: Is a new home affordable at even $200 per square foot? .
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
Festival of trees returns in Granville
This winter, Granville is reviving an annual tradition, No, not its annual tractor parade - that returned last year. This year, the town's local history museum is stringing up its own lights and putting on a show again.
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
Comments / 0