ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Howard Center appoints Beth Holden as Chief Client Services Officer

Burlington, VT— Howard Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Holden, MS, LCMHC, LADC, as Chief Client Services Officer following a competitive national search. Holden is Howard Center’s current Director of Home and Community Services, providing leadership and ensuring clinical best practices in a range of programs serving children and families. In her new role, Holden will oversee Howard Center’s full range of more than 50 programs and services.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

LoveYourBrain launches second annual Mindset Challenge

EMBARGOED UNTIL Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at 9am ET. Press Contact: Laurel Crosby, Director of Development and Communications. LoveYourBrain Launches Second Annual Mindset Challenge. Free program supports the brain injury community to find balance and mental well-being, with a chance to win exclusive prizes. Norwich, VT - The LoveYourBrain Foundation,...
NORWICH, VT
VTDigger

Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital

The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers. Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Burlington City Council approves new racial equity director

Kim Carson gained final approval to become Burlington’s next head of racial equity, inclusion and belonging on Monday night. The City Council vote was unanimous. “Kim has charisma,” said Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7. “She also has the professional experience and the know-how that will heavily invest in the much needed work to rebuild the REIB department and to do its important work of leading efforts of creating a more just Burlington.”
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again

After getting $5 million in taxpayer money for renovations, Becket/VPI will also be contracting with the state to operate this facility for six individuals for approximately $3.9 million per year. That translates to $1,774 per bed per night every single day, whether it’s occupied or not. Read the story on VTDigger here: Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again.
NEWBURY, VT
VTDigger

Chittenden County weighs $22 million recycling center bond, but ballots have been hard to come by

Though Vermont has embraced universal mail-in balloting for some elections, waste districts are not included. Chittenden Solid Waste District officials are hoping voters will show up in person on Tuesday to vote for a new recycling center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County weighs $22 million recycling center bond, but ballots have been hard to come by.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

The Local Opens at Camp Meade in Middlesex

A new wine and beer shop opened in Middlesex on Thursday, November 3, bringing a bit of buzz to Camp Meade's community and business hub at 961 Route 2. The Local occupies the space most recently used as additional café seating for neighboring Red Hen Baking. It stocks Vermont beer staples and wines at various price points, highlighting producers who use sustainable practices. An attached tasting room serving small plates and wine and beer by the glass will open soon.
MIDDLESEX, VT
iBerkshires.com

Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022

The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Great art and odd finds at Vermont's Shelburne Museum

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheShelburne Museum is a total and utter mind-blowing experience. A Collection of Collections, the Museum is one of the foremost repositories of American Folk Art anywhere. It's the visionary creation of founder Electra Havemeyer Webb. And that’s not even including the Monets, Manets, the works of Degas, Corot, and of course the Ticonderoga. [favorite of Ryan Miller of Guster]
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Festival of trees returns in Granville

This winter, Granville is reviving an annual tradition, No, not its annual tractor parade - that returned last year. This year, the town's local history museum is stringing up its own lights and putting on a show again.
GRANVILLE, NY
WCAX

In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy