Kim Carson gained final approval to become Burlington’s next head of racial equity, inclusion and belonging on Monday night. The City Council vote was unanimous. “Kim has charisma,” said Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7. “She also has the professional experience and the know-how that will heavily invest in the much needed work to rebuild the REIB department and to do its important work of leading efforts of creating a more just Burlington.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO