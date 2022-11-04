Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Concerning Update About Switch Future
Nintendo has provided a somewhat concerning update about the future of the Switch and whatever its next console ends up being. There's a wide range of speculative rumors claiming Nintendo's next console will be a Nintendo Switch successor. And given how successful the console has been, this would make sense. That said, the moment you think you know what Nintendo is going to do, they do something completely different. Whatever it winds up doing next, it may hit Nintendo fans in their wallet more than the Switch did. Meanwhile, it looks even the Switch could be more expensive soon, following in the footsteps of the PS5, which recently experienced a price increase.
ComicBook
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Demand Changes to Controversial Feature
A new PlayStation Plus feature has left subscribers on PS4 and PS5 unsatisfied. Earlier this year, PlayStation Now was combined with PlayStation Plus to form PlayStation Plus Extra, a subscription service very similar to Xbox Game Pass in the sense it contains a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games that's constantly evolving thanks to a steady rotation of games. That said, the middle tier of PlayStation Plus could use -- at least -- one improvement according to some Reddit users.
Ars Technica
Bungie to PS5 owners: Stop playing the old PS4 version of Destiny 2 already
Destiny 2 developer Bungie says a "notable" number of PS5 owners are still playing the worse-looking PS4 version of the game on their high-end console hardware. Bungie first offered a free PS5 update for the PS4 version of Destiny 2 in late 2020, shortly after the console's release. To take advantage of that update, though, PS5 owners need to go through a few steps to find and manually download the PS5-specific files, as outlined in a Bungie support page and a PlayStation Support page.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Update Is Bad News for Xbox One Users
Most games that come to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continue to come to Xbox One and that's because most games continue to release on last-gen consoles. However, slowly but surely this will change, which means soon if you want to reap the benefits of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate you will need to upgrade to either an Xbox Series X|S or PC. In the meantime, if you're on Xbox One you can't enjoy today's big new addition, Return of Monkey Island.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
The Verge
Buying two games at Target will get you a third one for free
Target’s promotion that will set you up with three video games for the price of two is something that gamers shouldn’t miss. If you buy two full-price games, you’ll get a third of equal or lesser value for free. The retailer is including several physical copies of games in the deal, including recent ones like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PlayStation or Xbox, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch, Elden Ring for PlayStation and Xbox, and many more. Sadly, God of War Ragnarök isn’t included in the promotion, but other PlayStation hits are, including Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
The Verge
You can get in line right now to buy a PlayStation 5 from Sony (update: sold out)
Update November 7th, 7:55PM ET: It appears Sony has sold out of the PS5 for the time being. If want to increase your odds in the future, however, be sure to check out our tips for securing Sony’s next-gen console. You have an opportunity to buy a PlayStation 5...
dotesports.com
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Steam Leak Confirms Long-Awaited Release Is Finally Happening
A new Steam update has more or less confirmed that a long-rumored, long-awaited game is finally releasing on the PC digital storefront. Historically, Steam wasn't the subject of many ports. If a game was going to release on PC, it usually hit PC the day it is released, not weeks, months, or years later. However, with more console-exclusive games getting PC ports, especially PlayStation-exclusive games, this is no longer the case. Like every platform, Steam is starting to get post-release ports.
Massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak 'won't have any influence on development,' says Take-Two boss
Strauss Zelnick called the leak "terribly unfortunate."
Engadget
Toxic 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' players will be muted in voice and text chat
Play just about any big competitive online game for long enough and you'll surely run into some toxic players who say offensive things in voice or text chat. Activision is doing a bit more to take on those jerks with more in-depth moderation tools in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.
knowtechie.com
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is now available with 60 games
Sega’s new Genesis Mini 2 retro console that comes with 60 pre-installed classic games is now available to order for $99.99. We first heard about the Sega Genesis Mini 2 a few months ago. It’s a follow-up to 2019’s similar revamp of the classic gaming console. This...
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score
Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
