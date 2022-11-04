Western Michigan University highlights first generation students

Western Michigan University celebrated National First-Generation College Student Day Friday with an exhibit that was created entirely by first-generation students.

The small, but mighty exhibit inside Heritage Hall features written statements, art, sculptures and photography by WMU students.

"I think it's really cool that there's experiences meant just for first-generation students, as well as for, like, all of them, because then it kind of helps us learn how to do these kinds of things," Ginger VanAntwerp, a first-generation freshman at Western, explained to FOX 17 Friday.

VanAntwerp's drawing was chosen to be in the exhibit. She says she was thrilled when she found out.

"It is stories. Storytelling is such a great way to help connect with a larger audience and community members and alumni, to start to really understand what it means to these students and the opportunity that they have," Melissa Beck, acting director of communications for Western Michigan University, said.

Western says more than 12 percent of undergraduate students, along with nine percent of graduate students, identify as first-generation.

The university hopes to continue to make those students feel included.