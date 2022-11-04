Read full article on original website
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Set to Decide on $1.5B Plan for New Convention CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Texas State Hat: Cowboy Hat
Texas became the first state to adopt an official state hat, and naturally, it was the cowboy hat. Worn by presidents, lesser politicians, Texas state highway troopers, country and rock stars, barrel-racing cowgirls, villain J.R. Ewing of the television show Dallas, and even real-life ranching icons, like Big Bend’s Hallie Stillwell and Albany’s Watt Matthews.
Hooked on Horns: Where to Find the Largest Collections of Longhorns in Texas
Even with its association with a chain of rustic restaurants and a very popular college football team, few words in the English language evoke Texas more than “Longhorns.”. The breed of American beef cattle, with their beautifully expansive horn spread, began appearing after the breeding of Spanish and English cattle in the 1820s through 1830s, according to the Texas State Historical Association. The image of these horns mounted on, say, a vintage Cadillac is the epitome of Texas largesse (or a gross stereotype, depending on your point of view).
Five Good Reasons to Make the Relocation to Texas
Are you making arrangements for a relocation to the Lone Star State? It's not a bad idea. Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States, and it's not hard to see why. The year-round pleasant climate, cultural diversity, and cosmopolitan atmosphere draw many visitors. Population projections from the United States Census Bureau for December 2021 suggest that Texas's population increased by 1.1% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. The population increased by 310,288 over that time, bringing the total to 29,527,941.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
The Texas State Dish: Chili
Whether served on white tablecloths at a swanky restaurant or in a Styrofoam cup mixed with Fritos at a high school football game, there is no argument that chili con carne is a Texas staple. Its origins are debated—many credit its invention to the mid-1800s “chili queens” of San Antonio’s Military Plaza—and so is whether to serve with beans. Since 1983, there have been two competing chili festivals held in November in Terlingua. Maybe writer and Texas native Margaret Cousins said it best: “Chili is not so much food as a state of mind.”
Bluebonnet
Also includes the State Flower Song, "Bluebonnets" by Julia Booth and Lora Crockett (adopted 1933); State Bluebonnet Festival, Chappell Hill Bluebonnett Festival (adopted 1997); State Bluebonnet City, Ennis (adopted 1997); State Bluebonnet Trail, Ennis (adopted 1997) Endemic to our state, bluebonnets grow from central Texas’ Blackland Prairie to the Big...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
Gatesville Messenger
LEGACY COMES TO LIFE
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story of Cathryn Howard Coffman is told by her great-great-grandson Gerry Gieger. Gerry is a member of The Sons of the Republic of Texas and serves as President of the E.M. Daggett Chapter in Fort Worth. I am Cathryn (Howard) Coffman, daughter of Baldwin and Elizabeth...
Texans Love These 20 Things Almost as Much as They Love Their Mom
What's the best thing about living in Texas? Well, the short answer is "everything". I might be a little biased because, well, I am born and raised in Texas. The truth is, you don't even have to be from Texas to appreciate and enjoy the awesome things that the Lonestar state offers. But, if you are from Texas, you know these are some of the greatest things on the planet to enjoy.
Prickly Pear
Only the Texas state plant boasts an ode in a classic Disney musical cartoon, the nickname for a legendary U.S. Vice President from Texas, food for millennia of Indigenous Texans, and a savior for drought-stricken Texas ranchers. The prickly pear cactus’ exalted status was secured by a legislative resolution in 1995, which recognized “this hearty and beautiful denizen of the Texas landscape.” It’s hard to love if you’ve been pierced by a prickly pear spine on a trail ride but easy to love when you sip a margarita made with prickly pear syrup. It has made “numerous contributions to the landscape, cuisine, and character of the Lone Star State,” the resolution says.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
texasstandard.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who’s now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
This Insanely Fast Texas Referee Just Went Viral & You Have To See Why
Do you think this is the fastest referee in Texas?
KSAT 12
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
7 stereotypes Americans wrongly project on Texans
Whether you embrace or are embarrassed about certain stereotypes about Texas, once you enter the state it's easy to see how diverse and full of life the people and places in Texas can be.
State Musical Instrument
Nothing might represent the breadth of Texas popular culture more than the Legislature’s designation of the guitar as our official musical instrument. To quote its resolution, “Texan preeminence in pop, blues, country and western, jazz, rock, and tejano music is an apt expression of the state’s rich diversity.” The resolution specifically mentions Willie Nelson, rock and roller Buddy Holly, and blues singer Stevie Ray Vaughan, though Texas’ guitar legacy also extends to the late Lydia Mendoza, whose Latin rhythms played for President Jimmy Carter; ZZ Top’s bandmember Billy Gibbons, known as much for his long gray beard as his guitar riffs; and Lightnin’ Hopkins, a Centerville native whose hard chords and blues vocals were described by a music historian as “the embodiment of the jazz-and-poetry spirit.”
Pecan
Texans’ affinity for pecans represents a triple play among state symbols: the tree, nut, and pie. It also binds us together historically and culturally. Native Americans subsisted on the sweet nut during harsh winters, Spanish explorer Cabeza de Vaca wrote about pecans in his famous 16th century Texas walkabout, and Texas pioneers used abundant pecan trees for lumber, cooking, and heating, as well as food. Modern-day farmers make Texas among the largest pecan-growing states in the U.S., with harvests approaching 50 million pecans annually. Pecan trees are native to 150 of Texas’ 254 counties and have been introduced to many others.
Our Accidental Visit To The National Videogame Museum in Frisco, TX
There are many reasons why people travel. Some want to see well-known landmarks like the Grand Canyon or the Eiffel Tower. But others travel to visit friends and family. We’ve done both and think it’s worthwhile to split your travels between the two. Our trip to Dallas was...
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
