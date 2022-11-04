ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Election Official Charged With Election Fraud

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty

A former Milwaukee election official has been charged with felony misconduct and election fraud for allegedly giving bogus military ballots to a lawmaker pushing debunked election conspiracy theories. The charges against Kimberly Zapata, the former Milwaukee Election Commission's deputy director, come shortly after she was fired this week. Prosecutors say Zapata gave the false military ballots to Republican State Rep. Janel Brandtjen , who has called for the decertification of the 2020 election results in Wisconsin. Zapata said she had sent the fake ballots to “show how easy it is to commit fraud in this manner,” according to a criminal complaint cited by the AP. She now could face up to five years in prison if convicted. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s elections commission administrator, called the incident a “deeply unfortunate violation of trust” and stressed that election fraud is actually very rare.

Comments / 16

David
3d ago

What's going to happen to the republican representative? Why isn't she going to be charged with a crime also. Typical of the republicans, win by any means necessary!

Reply(1)
5
We as a black family MUST DO BETTER
4d ago

SEE WHAT I MEAN ...THE REPUBLICANS THE PRO-WHITE REPUBLICAN WILL HIDE !! the ones whonhate crt Obama and Biden and then support trumps lie..that's who hides. those type of people...the ones who dine at chez whiteys!!!

Reply
3
 

