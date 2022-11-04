Read full article on original website
abc45.com
NC election officials prepare for election day
In Guilford County about a hundred thousand ballots have already been cast and here in Forsyth County that number is at 74-thousand. North Carolina elections officials say early voter turnout was roughly the same as it was in the 2018 midterm elections but they expect twice that amount to show up in person tomorrow.
abc45.com
FCSO launches Drones As First Responders program to reduce response times, save lives
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is now live with its drone program that's designed to help save lives. The Drones As First Responders is the first program of its kind in North Carolina and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is the first agency out of 11 to have it.
abc45.com
Early morning shooting in Kernersville leaves neighbors concerned
Forsyth County — An investigation is underway in Kernersville after one person was killed and one person was left injured. One man said he prepared his morning coffee and as he came outside to drink it, that’s when he discovered the crime scene. “About 8:30 I come out,...
abc45.com
Two Shot, One Dead in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — At roughly 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Forsyth County Sheriffs and Kernersville Police were alerted to a shooting at the 4000 Block of Weatherton Drive. Upon arrival, Deputies found one individual deceased and one other outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The general public has no imminent danger or threat. Further confirmed information will be released when appropriate. The investigation is still ongoing and this story is developing.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Man Shot in Head Hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at 2:11 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a male arriving with a head gunshot wound at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The male was identified as 25-year-old James Robert McDowell Jr. McDowell is currently listed in critical condition after two friends took him to the hospital.
abc45.com
Officer involved shooting in Greensboro leaves one person hurt
Greensboro — An officer involved shooting late Friday night in Greensboro has left one person injured. 18 year-old Johnmaine Rogers is being charged with with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting, Delaying and Obstructing an Officer, Open Container, and Possession of Marijuana. After police approached his car that was parked in the parking lot of 201 W Market St., Friday night.
abc45.com
Man arrested for Bank Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a bank earlier. The robbery happened at the First National Bank on Randleman Road close to noon. Police says the suspect, 42-year-old Wallace Karim told employees he had a weapon and took an unknown amount of money.
abc45.com
Son Arrested for Card Theft From Hospitalized Mother
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On October 20, Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victim’s Unit responded to the 2700 block of Holly Brook Dr. in Burlington, on a reported Exploitation of an Elder. Adult Protective Services initially received this report October 5. The report was filed by Freeman Montgomery,...
abc45.com
Two men shot in the leg after a shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after two people were shot. Winston-Salem Police arrived at 2600 Horizon Lane around 6:00 p.m. , while on scene officers received a call from 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda style sedan that left the area.
abc45.com
Missing Man Reported in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On November 7th, a concerned family member for Wilfredo Castillo Gomez, 33, contacted Burlington Police and filed a missing person report. Gomez is described as a 5’8”, 185 lbs, Hispanic male with black hair. Gomez was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
abc45.com
Burlington Police Investigating Stabbing Death
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police responded to the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday, where Andrew Daniel, 45, was found dead with multiple stab wounds. Members of the department worked to obtain warrants, collect evidence, and develop a suspect. Trevor Lavell King was taken into police custody for questioning and subsequently charged with 2nd Degree Murder. King is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
