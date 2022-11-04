Read full article on original website
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Top 10 Most Googled Tourist Destinations By Coloradans
While more than 80 million people visit Colorado every year, the people who live here are curious about visiting places outside the state. The folks at Betway have analyzed Google search data to reveal the most searched-for destinations in every state. The results are interesting. Yellowstone National Park Is One...
Rocky Mountain National Park Lifts Timed Entry Permit Requirement
For months, you've needed to make a reservation in order to visit Rocky Mountain National Park - but not anymore; Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) has officially lifted its timed entry permit requirement. As of Tuesday, Oct. 11, timed entry permits are no longer required to enter Rocky Mountain National...
Northern Colorado Dyslexia Center Reveals Warning Signs & Treatments
The Northern Colorado Dyslexia Center (NCDC) is out to educate, advocate and raise awareness for dyslexia in Colorado. Through their tutoring programs, and reliable up-to-date information about important laws related to the disability, NCDC wants the community to know they are there to help. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo,"...
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?
I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Spouse In Your Yard In Colorado?
After they're dead of course. Sure, we love our spouses but sometimes they get on our nerves and we get on their nerves, it's a common thing in any normal relationship and as much as you'd like to sometimes bury them for doing the things that drives you crazy the most, this is simply a question for those that are or have ever legitimately wondered.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
11 Stories that Prove Colorado Has the Craziest Weather
If you've spent at least a year in Colorado, you've undoubtedly seen some crazy weather. Colorado is known for its world-famous ski resorts, which require a lot of snow to stay in business, but mother nature doesn't always reserve major snowfalls for the winter. Colorado can see things like avalanches,...
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserted for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
When Bears Go to Sleep, the Rest of Colorado’s Wildlife Wakes Up
Humans aren't the only Coloradans that have learned to be Bear Aware — the animals have too. A recent tweet from Ranger Tiffany McCauley, a park ranger at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Region, showcased an interesting Centennial State phenomenon that happens when bears go into hibernation. Let's...
Tossing Your Pumpkins? Don’t Feed Them To Colorado Wildlife – Here’s Why
Halloween is officially a thing of the past (for 2022, that is). Now that it's November, it's a good time to start taking down old decor and start decorating for other upcoming holidays. As such, if you're looking for a way to properly dispose of your Halloween decorations - particularly...
Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back With Three Locations
The holiday season is fastly approaching and if you're looking for fun things to do with your family, you'll love this massive drive-thru holiday light show, now with three Colorado locations. Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back. If you've driven I-25 in either direction around the Thornton Parkway...
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
