Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETAGreyson FTucson, AZ
Journalist Predicts His Death 2 Days Before It HappensStill UnsolvedTucson, AZ
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer places two on postseason all-conference teams
Arizona soccer had a rollercoaster of a season. Senior goalkeeper Hope Hisey and freshman midfielder Sami Baytosh were two of the players who helped the Wildcats reach peaks no one outside their locker room expected this season. It earned them selections to all-conference teams on Monday. Arizona was picked to...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s season-opening win over Nicholls
Arizona’s season opener against Nicholls was one for the record books, with the Wildcats setting a single-game record for field goal percentage (71.7) while scoring their most points in 24 years in a 117-75 victory. “Well, I didn’t expect that,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said to open his postgame...
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball opens 2022-23 season vs. Nicholls
The second year of the Tommy Lloyd era officially begins Monday night when Arizona hosts Nicholls at McKale Center. The Wildcats begin the 2022-23 season ranked 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 and picked to finish second in the Pac-12, this after finishing second in the final AP poll and winning both the regular-season and conference title en route to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and Sweet 16 bid.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona home game vs. Washington State
Arizona plays its first Pac-12 night game of the season Saturday when it visits No. 9 UCLA in Los Angeles. Turns out that will be the only conference tilt to kickoff after dark for the Wildcats. The UA’s Nov. 19 home game against Washington State has been tapped for a...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball fall notebook: On pitching, stealing bases, the latest commitment, and more
It’s been a busy few weeks for Arizona softball. The Wildcats wrapped up their fall development season this week. They also landed another highly-rated recruit. What can the fans take away from their exhibition season? What can they expect from their newest recruit, who will land in Tucson in 2024?
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at Utah
The Arizona Wildcats played 75 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 45-20 loss to Utah. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 57 (63.1) RT Paiton Fears, 57 (67.1) RG Jonah Savaiinaea, 57 (60.5) WR Dorian...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open UCLA week
Arizona enters the final quarter of the 2022 season needing to win its last three games to be bowl eligible, a prospect that seems very unlikely considering the next opponent has been like the previous four: ranked, with a very good record. “I don’t know if this is normal or...
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV, odds announced for Arizona’s road matchup against UCLA
A national TV audience will get to tune in late Saturday night to watch Arizona try to end its losing streak by upsetting a top 10 UCLA team. The Arizona Wildcats’ Nov. 12 road matchup against UCLA has been scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff on Fox, the Pac-12 announced today. This will likely be Arizona’s last ever conference game at the Rose Bowl, with UCLA expected to join the Big Ten in 2024.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Nicholls: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The Arizona Wildcats open the 2022-23 college basketball season at home against the Nicholls Colonels. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Nicholls game time, details:. Date: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT. Location: McKale...
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
KOLD-TV
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
KOLD-TV
Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
33-Year-Old Christopher Lozano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino de Oeste in Drexel Heights at around 3.00 a.m.
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
79-Year-Old Robert Paul Willie Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The accident was reported to have occurred near North Alvernon Way and Wast Pima Street. According to the officers, the victim was turning left from Alvernon when he was struck by another vehicle.
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
Comments / 0