Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer places two on postseason all-conference teams

Arizona soccer had a rollercoaster of a season. Senior goalkeeper Hope Hisey and freshman midfielder Sami Baytosh were two of the players who helped the Wildcats reach peaks no one outside their locker room expected this season. It earned them selections to all-conference teams on Monday. Arizona was picked to...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s season-opening win over Nicholls

Arizona’s season opener against Nicholls was one for the record books, with the Wildcats setting a single-game record for field goal percentage (71.7) while scoring their most points in 24 years in a 117-75 victory. “Well, I didn’t expect that,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said to open his postgame...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball opens 2022-23 season vs. Nicholls

The second year of the Tommy Lloyd era officially begins Monday night when Arizona hosts Nicholls at McKale Center. The Wildcats begin the 2022-23 season ranked 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 and picked to finish second in the Pac-12, this after finishing second in the final AP poll and winning both the regular-season and conference title en route to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and Sweet 16 bid.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at Utah

The Arizona Wildcats played 75 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 45-20 loss to Utah. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 57 (63.1) RT Paiton Fears, 57 (67.1) RG Jonah Savaiinaea, 57 (60.5) WR Dorian...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open UCLA week

Arizona enters the final quarter of the 2022 season needing to win its last three games to be bowl eligible, a prospect that seems very unlikely considering the next opponent has been like the previous four: ranked, with a very good record. “I don’t know if this is normal or...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Kickoff time, TV, odds announced for Arizona’s road matchup against UCLA

A national TV audience will get to tune in late Saturday night to watch Arizona try to end its losing streak by upsetting a top 10 UCLA team. The Arizona Wildcats’ Nov. 12 road matchup against UCLA has been scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff on Fox, the Pac-12 announced today. This will likely be Arizona’s last ever conference game at the Rose Bowl, with UCLA expected to join the Big Ten in 2024.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town

Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
TUCSON, AZ

