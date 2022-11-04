ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Family Foundation accuses abortion rights group staffers of ‘satanist’ behavior

By Alex Acquisto
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Staff employed by an abortion-rights group in Kentucky are cavorting with socialists, witches and maybe even the devil, according to the Family Foundation of Kentucky.

In a Friday news release, the Family Foundation’s Executive Director David Walls accused Protect Kentucky Access , the campaign working to defeat Constitutional Amendment No. 2 on November 8, of employing people with “satanist and other radical ties.”

Walls cited an “ exposé ” published Thursday by the Daily Wire, a conservative, conspiracy theory-laden media site. It details the social media conduct of three PKA staffers that, its reporter says, “raises questions about whether they represent mainstream Kentuckians.”

The conduct? One staffer shared an Instagram post from the official account of The Satanic Temple , an organized religious group that touts itself as “the leading beacon of light in the battle for abortion access. With Roe v. Wade overturned, a religious exemption will be the only available challenge to many restrictions to access.”

In addition to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in recent months, The Satanic Temple has raised money to support reproductive health care access across the country , particularly in states where it has been restricted.

The Daily Wire points to another PKA staffer who called upon witches to “hex” members of the Ku Klux Klan. In 2020, after KKK fliers were reportedly distributed around Louisville, this staffer posted on Facebook, “Brave enough to slide some papers around but too scared to show their face. So, this is a call to action. Witches of Kentucky, hex the KKK. This ain’t safe, y’all.”

The reporter behind the Daily Wire article then shared his take on the staffer’s personal Instagram page. He called many of the images “occult-themed,” and said “her Facebook profile photo appears to be a woman holding a skull.”

“The occult-themed images appear to be part of a photo shoot involving two women,” he continued. “The Instagram of one of the women in the photos describes her as a ‘traveling tangerine showgirl.’”

This same staffer shared on social media her participation in pro-abortion rights rallies, including one organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Daily Wire notes.

A third staffer advocated to defund the police, according to social media posts, and also hosted a radio show that advertised an “event where ‘dranks’ were sold, including ‘Amira’s booty’ for $10 and ‘sweet (breast) sweat’ for $1,” the Daily Wire said.

Walls, in his Friday news release, said he hopes “Kentuckians will take note of the radical groups and ideologies that are leading the opposition to Amendment 2,” calling the behavior uncovered in the story a “revelation.”

Amendment 2, if passed, would ensure there is no protected right to abortion or the funding of abortion in the Kentucky constitution. Walls is a vocal proponent of Yes For Life , the counter group trying to pass the amendment. Protect Kentucky Access had raised more than $6 million — more than five-times as much as Yes For Life, according to campaign filings.

“It’s not a surprise that those who advocate for taxpayer-funded, abortion on demand all the way until the moment of birth attract some pretty radical personalities,” Walls said. As the Herald-Leader has previously reported in stories, doctors say elective abortion up to the moment of birth is not a practice , and taxpayer-funded abortions are already illegal in Kentucky.

Walls said the behavior outlined in this story has “further awakened Kentucky pastors and faith leaders ahead of the final weekend before the vote,” because “it isn’t Kentucky values nor Kentucky dollars driving the opposition to Amendment 2.”

Of the story and the sincere warning from the Family Foundation, Protect Kentucky Access on Friday said, “this is noise, and it is absurd.”

The group said its “only focus from now until Election Day is on providing the people of Kentucky with the truth about this amendment: it is an extreme government overreach into issues that should remain between women, their families, and their doctors.”

Besus Graham
4d ago

How disingenuous can the Yes to Life zealots be? There is no tax payer funded abortions at the state or federal level. 🤡👞👞

