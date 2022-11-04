Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
fox5dc.com
Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
NBC Washington
Couple Hit, Killed While Walking Near Montgomery County Voting Center
A 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died Tuesday morning after a driver hit them as they walked toward a polling place in Gaithersburg, Maryland, witnesses and police said. Gaithersburg city police said officers responded about 7:20 a.m. to School Drive and Muddy Branch Road, near Fields Road Elementary School,...
NBC Washington
Boy, 13, Shot in Prince George's County
A 13-year-old boy has been critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Jameson Street in Hillcrest Heights about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. The boy is at a hospital in critical condition. Police...
Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said. Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore. Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right." For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted. Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition,...
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
NBC Washington
Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police
A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
Police arrest suspect connected to shooting of 15-year-old DC boy
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 20, 2022. Police arrested a 15-year-old teenage boy on Friday for their connection to a shooting that left 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. dead in D.C. in October. On Oct. 13 officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded...
Body cam footage shows deadly encounter between police, "No Shoot Zone" activist
Body worn camera footage shows Sunday's deadly encounter between Baltimore Police and a community activist.
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
NBC Washington
Man Fleeing Officers in Herndon Hit by Car, Critically Injured: Authorities
A man was hit by a car and suffered critical injuries after he fled from police in Herndon, Virginia, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said they were called at around 4 p.m. to Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon for reports of a man firing a gun into the air.
Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
wfmd.com
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
NBC Washington
Voter's Guide to Election Day in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Election Day has arrived in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with races that will help determine the balance of power in the U.S. House, decide the legalization of marijuana in Maryland and potentially impact wages for workers in the District. Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said the state has...
NBC Washington
‘The First One to Volunteer for Anything': Family Remembers 23-Year-Old Killed in La Plata Murder-Suicide
The family of a man killed in what authorities described as a quadruple murder-suicide in La Plata, Maryland, said he was excited to be going on a first date with a young woman he liked on what turned out to be the last night of his life. Loved ones said...
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
