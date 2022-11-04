ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Couple Hit, Killed While Walking Near Montgomery County Voting Center

A 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died Tuesday morning after a driver hit them as they walked toward a polling place in Gaithersburg, Maryland, witnesses and police said. Gaithersburg city police said officers responded about 7:20 a.m. to School Drive and Muddy Branch Road, near Fields Road Elementary School,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Boy, 13, Shot in Prince George's County

A 13-year-old boy has been critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Jameson Street in Hillcrest Heights about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. The boy is at a hospital in critical condition. Police...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said.  Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore.  Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right."  For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted.  Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Voter's Guide to Election Day in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Election Day has arrived in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with races that will help determine the balance of power in the U.S. House, decide the legalization of marijuana in Maryland and potentially impact wages for workers in the District. Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said the state has...
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC TV

Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

